ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Yankton homeless shelter looking to expand

By Carter Schmidt
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRIau_0jThWFLP00

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — On Giving Tuesday, a Yankton homeless shelter took to social media to update its followers on some big projects at the facility.

With a growing demand for services, housing, and more space, the shelter has been looking to renovate and add on as part of a strategic plan from 2017.

Siouxland Postal worker retires after nearly 40 years

Pathways Shelter for the Homeless was founded in 1994. They operated for 21 years out of a two-story house and could only serve up to nine people. In 2015, they purchased and moved into an old motel which added more housing space, but the need has grown even more.

Executive Director Jesse Bailey says the current shelter has had some renovations, but the need for more rooms remains.

“We’ve been fortunate to find funding, whether that was from donors or grants, to be able to renovate the existing shelter to help it be more comfortable for the folks and just expand that so we can serve more people there,” Bailey said.

They offer different types of housing; “Tier 2” is longer-term housing for both families and individuals. Earlier this year, they added night-by-night emergency shelter housing with 20 total beds – 10 for men and 10 for women.

“On average, there’s about 50 people waiting to get into shelter at any given time. Multiple times per year, that list grows to over 100 people,” Bailey said.

Other services include help with financial assistance, homeless prevention and a community transition program for individuals released from prison and integrating back into the community.

Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton

The expansion is part of a four-phase project . Phases one and two are mostly complete, including making the facility more ADA accessible. Phases three and four, which are the biggest, would add a new parking lot, a brand-new addition and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPOkA_0jThWFLP00
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless new addition and parking lot.

“If we can create that parking lot in a way that’s not intrusive to our neighbors and then add this additional wing and bring all those extra services here, it’s going to be great for our community,” Bailey said.

Shannon Nicolle, who stays at the shelter, completed drug treatment earlier fall.

“Without this place, I’m not sure that I’d be able to get on my feet at all. You know, I don’t have a whole lot of family support or a lot of friends, so without this place, I’d have nothing, so I’m deeply grateful for them,” she said.

Nicolle says the expansion is important.

Siouxland Pride Alliance reacts to passage of Respect for Marriage Act

“There’s so many people who need these services. I’m just happy there’s someone that’s meeting these needs,” Nicolle said.

“We couldn’t do any of this without the support of our donors, and they have really stepped up to help us accomplish some of these tasks,” Bailey said.

They plan to launch a capital campaign early next year, with hopes of a groundbreaking for the new addition in early 2024.

When first planned a few years ago, the cost was $2.25 million. That price is now higher due to inflation.

If you’d like to help, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kynt1450.com

City of Yankton Employee of the Year

On Friday night, the City of Yankton held their Holiday Party, where the 10th annual City Employee of the Year was announced. This year’s award goes to Officer Jen Keithel (Kigh’-tel) of the Yankton Police Department. Keitel describes how she feels about receiving this award…. Keitel talks about...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

How you can help ‘Empty the Shelters’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to add a new pet to your home, now may be a good time to do it. Wanda and Darol Krueger came to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Thursday to welcome a new tail-wagging member to the family. Their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2022 Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eagerly awaited return of Josh Hayes’ annual Sioux Falls Christmas Light Map is here. For the past few years, Hayes has been taking the time to track down individual Christmas light hotspots in the city and chart them out on a map for a scenic yet efficient route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Baseball Getting Upgraded in Yankton

The Bob Tereshinski Stadium at Riverside Park is getting some upgrades thanks to the usual trio of the City of Yankton, Yankton Baseball Association, and Mount Marty University. Jason Nelson, from the Yankton Baseball Association, explains how the city’s assistance will help in the long term…. These safety projects...
YANKTON, SD
southdakotasearchlight.com

Drought causing more minerals to enter Sioux Falls drinking water source

A state water quality report says the part of the Big Sioux River that Sioux Falls uses for drinking water contains dissolved solids beyond the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. A city water official says the drought is causing the uptick in minerals, like salt. The state Department...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Life changing events for the Tarbox family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People say “God will never give you more than you can handle,” but a Sioux Falls couple, who has been dealt a series of medical, financial and emotional setbacks, says they’re only able to handle them because of their faith. “He...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
swineweb.com

Court case against Wholestone, Sioux Falls dismissed

A judge in Minnehaha County, S.D., has dismissed a lawsuit against Wholestone Farms and the city of Sioux Falls, clearing the way for construction of the company’s new $500 million pork plant. Judge Sandra Hanson ‘s order dismissing the case this week ends a three-month legal battle in which...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Mayor Was Wrong To Mess With Proclamation Practice

I’ve covered nearly every meeting of the Vermillion City Council for over 25 years now. During that time, the City has been served by council members too numerous for me to recall. Our current mayor, Jon Cole, took office last July as the community’s sixth mayor in the time...
VERMILLION, SD
kynt1450.com

Duck Pond Update

The Yankton City Commission met last night, and gave an update on the pond in West Side Park. City Manager, Amy Leon, describes what has been happening…. The filling of the duck pond was paused to install a sidewalk, which is when it became obvious that there was a leak somewhere.
YANKTON, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy