Columbia County, NY

Nearly Two Dozen Teens Break Into Hudson Home, Assault 16-Year-Old, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago
Hudson Police are investigating after more than 20 teenagers reportedly broke into a home at the Hudson Terrace Apartments and assaulted a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user chalabalaphotos

Police are investigating after nearly two dozen teenagers broke into a home in the region and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, authorities said.

The attack happened in Columbia County just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the city of Hudson, according to police.

Investigators said several people broke into an apartment unit and physically assaulted the teen before the group spilled out into the streets.

When officers arrived, they found multiple teens and adults yelling at each other, police said. One man was reportedly wielding a machete.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy who was involved in a crash on South 3rd Street while on the way, according to police.

The deputy was treated at Albany Medical Center and later released.

Two adults and one juvenile suffered injuries in the melee. All three are Hudson residents, police said.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the 16-year-old's injuries.

Investigators interviewed several people at the scene, but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday evening, Nov. 30.

“It appears to be a home invasion that spilled out into the streets,” Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore said in a statement.

“By some accounts there were more than 20, mostly juveniles, involved. We have a lot to sort through.

"I am very appreciative of all the law enforcement agencies that, as usual, responded to our city to assist our citizens and officers.”

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at 518-828-3388.

Comments / 15

Jason Ball
3d ago

The main reason for this is because child protective services takes away most of our rights so our kids grow up to be out of control because we can’t be parents anymore. I should know I’ve been going to court for nearly 2 years over BS.

Reply(1)
10
WTFISWY
1d ago

I work in these buildings. full of no good non working welfare collecting free loading good for nothing people. don't blame the system. most of these people are completely happy living for free. that's what you should be blaming the system for. these people don't care what there kids are doing. as long as the parents can party all day!! I see it and witness it. Not all parents are like this that live there but most are. Until our government changes and stops giving free money free food free housing to lazy people this will never stop.

Reply
6
dave miller
3d ago

I hope that every parent is sued for tens of thousands of dollars

Reply(1)
10
