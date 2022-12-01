Nearly Two Dozen Teens Break Into Hudson Home, Assault 16-Year-Old, Police Say

Hudson Police are investigating after more than 20 teenagers reportedly broke into a home at the Hudson Terrace Apartments and assaulted a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva user chalabalaphotos

Police are investigating after nearly two dozen teenagers broke into a home in the region and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, authorities said.

The attack happened in Columbia County just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the city of Hudson, according to police.

Investigators said several people broke into an apartment unit and physically assaulted the teen before the group spilled out into the streets.

When officers arrived, they found multiple teens and adults yelling at each other, police said. One man was reportedly wielding a machete.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including a Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy who was involved in a crash on South 3rd Street while on the way, according to police.

The deputy was treated at Albany Medical Center and later released.

Two adults and one juvenile suffered injuries in the melee. All three are Hudson residents, police said.

Police did not elaborate on the nature of the 16-year-old's injuries.

Investigators interviewed several people at the scene, but had not made any arrests as of Wednesday evening, Nov. 30.

“It appears to be a home invasion that spilled out into the streets,” Hudson Police Chief L. Edward Moore said in a statement.

“By some accounts there were more than 20, mostly juveniles, involved. We have a lot to sort through.

"I am very appreciative of all the law enforcement agencies that, as usual, responded to our city to assist our citizens and officers.”

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson Police Department at 518-828-3388.

to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.