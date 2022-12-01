More To Come: New Storm System On Track For Region Will Bring Round Of Rain, Gusty Winds

Temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees colder on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1 than they were 24 hours earlier. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

A cold front that accompanied a potent storm system that caused power outages throughout the region has ushered in cold temperatures and will be followed by another round of gusty storms.

A breezy and chilly day is in store to start the first day of December as strong high pressure begins to build in from the west, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind-chill value temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees colder on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1 than they were 24 hours earlier. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Though the high temperature Thursday will be around 40 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds, it will feel more like it's between 25 and 35 degrees due to strong winds out of the west at about 15 miles per hour.

Friday, Dec. 2 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Then the new system will move through the region overnight Friday night into Saturday, Dec. 3 bringing rain, some of which could be heavy at times, and strong winds with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Skies will gradually clear later Saturday, leading the way to a mostly sunny day on Sunday, Dec. 4 with a high temperature in the low 40s.

