Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
Dad accused of killing his baby arrested after weeks on the run, Connecticut cops say
A father accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old baby was recognized while sitting at a bus station after two weeks on the run, police in Connecticut say. The citizen who spotted Christopher Francisquini, 31, immediately called 911, resulting in his arrest in Waterbury on Dec. 2, according to a Naugatuck Police Department news conference posted on Facebook.
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on a manslaughter 1st degree with a firearm charge. 28 year old Francis Giannelli of Glastonbury was charged in connection to the […]
texasbreaking.com
Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him
On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case
(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information the leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
WWE Belt Presented To CT Officer Who Was Injured In Double-Fatal Shooting
The WWE presented a belt to a Connecticut police officer who was shot while responding to an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.A …
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
darientimes.com
Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say
GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
Waterbury man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with September murder
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police. Gelson Cruz, 22, has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, police said that with […]
Middletown Police Officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chevalier was the only one in the vehicle at the time. He was driving at about 5 a.m. […]
CAPTURED: Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter arrested in Waterbury
After two weeks on the run, police captured the Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Waterbury Friday afternoon.
Eyewitness News
Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt
Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting
Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute. Police say at this time they...
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
Connecticut man in prison for nearly 3 decades gets new trial in baby’s killing
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man imprisoned for the past 28 years for a New Haven shooting that killed a baby and paralyzed her grandmother has been granted a new trial by a judge, who said prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense and city police failed to pursue other suspects — including one who […]
Groton Police investigate robbery at Henny Penny
GROTON, Conn. — Groton Police are searching for two people suspected of robbing the Henny Penny on December 3. According to the police department, they received a report of a robbery at the 1270 Gold Star Highway location around 7 p.m. The suspect appears to ender the business, brandish...
Defendant in West Haven trial guilty of fraud, conspiracy
John Trasacco was found guilty after days of testimony from West Haven officials, federal agents and Michael DiMassa, a former CT lawmaker.
West Haven man found guilty of stealing from city’s COVID relief fund
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal jury in Hartford announced on Thursday afternoon that a West Haven had been found guilty of a conspiracy to steal COVID relief funds from the city of West Haven. According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, John Trassacco, 50, was found guilty of conspiracy and […]
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 1