Waterbury, CT

Centre Daily

Dad accused of killing his baby arrested after weeks on the run, Connecticut cops say

A father accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old baby was recognized while sitting at a bus station after two weeks on the run, police in Connecticut say. The citizen who spotted Christopher Francisquini, 31, immediately called 911, resulting in his arrest in Waterbury on Dec. 2, according to a Naugatuck Police Department news conference posted on Facebook.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on a manslaughter 1st degree with a firearm charge. 28 year old Francis Giannelli of Glastonbury was charged in connection to the […]
PRESTON, CT
texasbreaking.com

Father Chokes, Stabs, Dismembers Baby; FBI Offers $10K to Whoever Can Find Him

On November 18, a baby was discovered in Francisquini’s home in Naugatuck, a town located about 17 miles northwest of New Haven, choked, stabbed, and dismembered. As per News 12 Connecticut, the hunt for a convicted felon suspected of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body intensified on Monday. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was on parole and allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, according to Naugatuck police.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
darientimes.com

Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say

GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
GRANBY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man extradited from Puerto Rico, charged with September murder

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been extradited from Puerto Rico and charged with the September murder of a 26-year-old, according to police. Gelson Cruz, 22, has been wanted by Waterbury police for months for allegedly shooting and killing Jordan Savage in a grocery store parking lot. On Wednesday, police said that with […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

18-year-old killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chevalier was the only one in the vehicle at the time. He was driving at about 5 a.m. […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Christopher Francisquini arrested after two-week manhunt

Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm today in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. Holiday lights: The lights are shining brightly at Page Park. Updated: 17 hours ago. It's really looking like the holidays in Bristol!. Updated: 17 hours ago. At one...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate Hartford shooting

Christopher Francisquini was apprehended at 3:05pm in the area of 400 Grand Street in the City of Waterbury, according to Naugatuck police. A girl was attacked by a raccoon in Ashford. The family gave Channel 3 video of the attack. Updated: 6 hours ago. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport: 17-year-old suffers multiple gunshot wounds

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 6:40 p.m. tonight, Bridgeport police responded to the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation. When gunshots are fired in an area with ShotSpotter activation, police receive a notification and location within one minute. Police say at this time they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Groton Police investigate robbery at Henny Penny

GROTON, Conn. — Groton Police are searching for two people suspected of robbing the Henny Penny on December 3. According to the police department, they received a report of a robbery at the 1270 Gold Star Highway location around 7 p.m. The suspect appears to ender the business, brandish...
GROTON, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

