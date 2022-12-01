ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Our scouting report, score prediction

It's a twist straight out of a whodunit mystery: The matchup between two teams connected by their blockbuster wide receiver trade will probably be decided in the running game. The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX) in a matchup most notable because of the offseason trade that sent Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans to the Eagles. But for as valuable as Brown has been in Philadelphia, this game will likely come down to the rushing offenses and defenses.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Colts vs. Cowboys odds, line, spread: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 155-110 run

The Indianapolis Colts are running out of time if they are to earn a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons, as they battle the Dallas Cowboys in a marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Colts (4-7-1) have struggled all season and will be looking to win for just the second time over the past seven weeks. Indianapolis is 2-3-1 on the road, including a 25-20 triumph at Las Vegas on Nov. 13. The Cowboys (8-3) have won back-to-back games following an overtime loss to Green Bay, and have won eight of 10.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Colts vs Cowboys on SNF

Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:
ARLINGTON, TX
The Associated Press

Sugar Bowl pits Alabama vs. Kansas State for first time

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) is headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game. “We had opportunities in both of those games but weren’t able to take advantage of it. I think our team learned a lot, you know, from that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We played well as a team in the last three games. So, hopefully we can continue to build on that.” Kansas State (10-3, No. 9 CFP) did its best to help Alabama’s chances of a playoff berth by handing TCU its first loss of the season in overtime of Saturday’s Big 12 title game in Dallas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Chargers Got Revenge, but Raiders Still Lead Series

The Las Vegas Raiders, riding their first two-game winning streak of the season and out of a tie for the AFC West cellar with the Denver Broncos, would like to claim a bit of revenge against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Chargers...
LAS VEGAS, NV

