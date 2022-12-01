Read full article on original website
Related
Great Bend school district making good use of therapy dogs
For many children and adults, there are few things that bring a smile to their face easier than a dog. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken that notion and brought therapy dogs to almost every school building. A staff member at each school has to take on the responsibility of caring for the dog, but during the school hours the dog typically stays with a counselor and is there for any student needing a boost.
Great Bend food drive continues record-breaking donation
The Great Bend School Competition, sponsored by the Gifting Forward foundation, partnered with Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive to collect nearly six tons of food. Students from ten area schools participated in a friendly food drive competition, once again collecting more cash and can donations than in previous years, for a total of 15,280 pounds during October 2022.
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
Approved contributions this month to USD 428
The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following contributions and grant applications at their luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend. An anonymous donor wishes to contribute $500 to each listed school for Student Support and Nutrition. o Riley Elementary $500. o...
Family Crisis Center in GB receives supplies for victims in shelters
The 10th Street Eyecare Center, an Great Bend optometry practice, recently invited their patients to participate in a special supply drive for the Family Crisis Center, an organization that serves victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout central and western Kansas. In exchange for a discount on eyewear, patients were...
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training
For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
🎙Chamber Connect show: CEO Megan Barfield
Listen to this month's Chamber Connect show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Chamber of Commerce CEO Megan Barfield that aired Dec. 1, 2022. The Chamber Connect show airs the first Thursday of every month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Fort Larned National Historic Site looking for volunteers
Are you someone who enjoys giving back to your community? Do you also enjoy learning history?. Fort Larned National Historic Site has opportunities to volunteer with all aspects of the park operation. Park Ranger Ben Long said volunteers can help with living history presentations, desk operation, leading tours or maintenance.
Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display
Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
South Hutchinson man recognized as distinguished graduate
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Glenn Koster, Sr., a resident of South Hutchinson who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Western Governors University (WGU), has been named to the fully online, nonprofit university’s 2022 class of Distinguished Graduates. The award is given to WGU alumni who have...
Moore announces retirement as assistant principal at GBHS
Daryl Moore has served as the assistant principal at Great Bend High School since the fall of 2015. His time with USD 428 will come to a close after the school year in 2023 as the Board of Education accepted his retirement notice at their monthly luncheon this week. USD...
Helping Barton Co. area teenagers identify suicidal tendencies
When about 70 teenagers recently participated in an exercise called “Crisis Orientation,” several scenarios were outlined at the beginning. · Your friend sees a hate comment on an uploaded video. · Your significant other says they will kill themselves if you leave them. · Your friend...
Hutch council will consider proposal for $18M hotel, event center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Agriculture Needs You – Part One
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 29 indicates worsening conditions. Our extreme drought will soon become exceptional drought as it is almost to Barton County. Exception drought has enveloped almost all of Southwest Kansas, parts of South Central and an increasing portion of Southeast Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (December 6 to 10) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 8 to 14) indicates normal temperatures and precipitation. As of now, there is nothing on the horizon to ease drought conditions.
Cop Shop (12/1)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/1) At 3:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 209 W. 1st Street in Ellinwood. At 3:52 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at Broadway & the 281 Bypass. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/1) Non-Injury Accident. At 3:20 a.m. an accident...
Sustainable soil health workshop hosted by Barton & Rush Conservation
Monday, December 5, Barton and Rush County Conservation Districts are hosting a Sustainable Farm Workshop at the Township Hall in Rush Center, KS. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with presentations and panels from 9 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. with a catered meal. The speaker topics will be Soil Health, Drought Resilient Farming, Farming with Cover Crops, Spring Wheat, and Marketing.
Hoop Dreams: Youth basketball league moving forward in Great Bend
Ethan Thomas is not letting his old basketball memories go. In October, Thomas approached the Barton County Commission about funding a youth basketball league that would involve area public and private schools. The travel league would be a throwback to Thomas' own elementary days when he played in a Christian basketball league. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but the plan continues to move forward with games at Central Kansas Christian Academy (CKCA).
Work completed on box structure bridge in Pawnee County
Pawnee County Highway Administrator Kurt Demel reported that crews have completed work on the box structure bridge on L road, between US Highway 183 and 220th. Steel braces were added to the wing walls to add needed support to the aging bridge. The repairs should extend the life of the structure up to 15 years.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0