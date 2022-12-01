The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 29 indicates worsening conditions. Our extreme drought will soon become exceptional drought as it is almost to Barton County. Exception drought has enveloped almost all of Southwest Kansas, parts of South Central and an increasing portion of Southeast Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (December 6 to 10) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 8 to 14) indicates normal temperatures and precipitation. As of now, there is nothing on the horizon to ease drought conditions.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO