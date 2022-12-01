ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Great Bend school district making good use of therapy dogs

For many children and adults, there are few things that bring a smile to their face easier than a dog. USD 428 in Great Bend has taken that notion and brought therapy dogs to almost every school building. A staff member at each school has to take on the responsibility of caring for the dog, but during the school hours the dog typically stays with a counselor and is there for any student needing a boost.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend food drive continues record-breaking donation

The Great Bend School Competition, sponsored by the Gifting Forward foundation, partnered with Wheatland Electric’s annual Cram the Van food drive to collect nearly six tons of food. Students from ten area schools participated in a friendly food drive competition, once again collecting more cash and can donations than in previous years, for a total of 15,280 pounds during October 2022.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Approved contributions this month to USD 428

The USD 428 Board of Education approved the following contributions and grant applications at their luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Lincoln Elementary School in Great Bend.  An anonymous donor wishes to contribute $500 to each listed school for Student Support and Nutrition. o Riley Elementary $500. o...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training

For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Fort Larned National Historic Site looking for volunteers

Are you someone who enjoys giving back to your community? Do you also enjoy learning history?. Fort Larned National Historic Site has opportunities to volunteer with all aspects of the park operation. Park Ranger Ben Long said volunteers can help with living history presentations, desk operation, leading tours or maintenance.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Robinson bringing Christmas lights to life with Hoisington display

Clark Griswold blinded his neighbors with 25,000 Christmas lights in the 1989 National Lampoon movie. As it turns out, that was child's play compared to the 35,000-plus synchronized lights now on display at 252 W. 15th Street in Hoisington. John Robinson moved into the residence four years ago and has turned his hobby into something the community can enjoy.
HOISINGTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Agriculture Needs You – Part One

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 29 indicates worsening conditions. Our extreme drought will soon become exceptional drought as it is almost to Barton County. Exception drought has enveloped almost all of Southwest Kansas, parts of South Central and an increasing portion of Southeast Kansas. The six to ten-day outlook (December 6 to 10) indicates a 33 to 40% chance of below normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (December 8 to 14) indicates normal temperatures and precipitation. As of now, there is nothing on the horizon to ease drought conditions.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (12/1)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/1) At 3:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 209 W. 1st Street in Ellinwood. At 3:52 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at Broadway & the 281 Bypass. Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/1) Non-Injury Accident. At 3:20 a.m. an accident...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Sustainable soil health workshop hosted by Barton & Rush Conservation

Monday, December 5, Barton and Rush County Conservation Districts are hosting a Sustainable Farm Workshop at the Township Hall in Rush Center, KS. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with presentations and panels from 9 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. with a catered meal. The speaker topics will be Soil Health, Drought Resilient Farming, Farming with Cover Crops, Spring Wheat, and Marketing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Hoop Dreams: Youth basketball league moving forward in Great Bend

Ethan Thomas is not letting his old basketball memories go. In October, Thomas approached the Barton County Commission about funding a youth basketball league that would involve area public and private schools. The travel league would be a throwback to Thomas' own elementary days when he played in a Christian basketball league. There have been a few hiccups along the way, but the plan continues to move forward with games at Central Kansas Christian Academy (CKCA).
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy