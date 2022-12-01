Here’s where Colts currently stand in the draft order and how that could drastically change in Week 13

Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
Chiefs’ Andy Reid shuts down Justin Reid’s pre-game trash talk
After a week of trash talk between Chiefs safety Justin Reid and Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and tight end Hayden Hurst, Coach Andy Reid said he talked to the safety about his comments.
Chiefs-Bengals prediction: How Cincinnati — in one way — has closed the gap on KC
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Bengals game playing out.
Colts at Cowboys: What to watch for
INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. The basics Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. Broadcast: NBC. Spread: Cowboys by 10½. History lesson, Part I: It’s truly amazing how America’s Team has remained America’s Team considering its track record over the past quarter […]
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Family Not Happy On Sunday
The family of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not happy with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Both Mahomes' mom, Randi, and wife, Brittany, have called out the Bengals for a questionable play. Brittany believes the refs were against the Chiefs on Sunday, with the Bengals taking...
SB Nation
Why the Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmet tonight against the Colts.
For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys helmets will feature a red stripe in Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, rather than their traditional blue and white stripes. The helmet is part of the Cowboys’ Salute to Service game, honoring Medal of Honor recipients. In addition...
Mickey’s Keys to beating the Colts
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Indianapolis Colts come to town on Sunday to play the Dallas Cowboys. The Colts have had a very up and down season, while Dallas is in a solid second place in the NFC East. The game will be in the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football at Cowboys […]
Colts vs. Cowboys Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Same game parlays are made for prime time football games. It's the final game of the night and we aren't going to be watching anything else, so why not have a little bit of fun? Remember, parlays are much tougher to hit than straight bets, so I recommend betting a smaller amount than you would on a normal wager.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Wild Story About Being Drafted
The 2017 NFL Draft was the night the Kansas City Chiefs took their shot on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since then, the young quarterback has taken the Chiefs to two Super Bowls, winning one of them. However, the star quarterback is now revealing a story about how he ended up in...
For $21 an hour plus plenty of pizza and beer, 30 frat guys helped Colts leave Baltimore
Hal Stein and his buddies were just college kids looking to make an extra buck. Their University of Maryland fraternity had a contract with Mayflower, the moving company. They got a call one night and were told to get on a bus. They had no idea where they were going.
Keys to the Game: Colts at Cowboys
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts come into Sunday night’s game in Dallas as heavy underdogs. The Cowboys have won 8 of 10 games, while the Colts have lost 5 of their last 6 games. IndyStar Colts’ insider Joel Erickson gives his keys to the Colts pulling off the upset.
