$100,000 National Grid Grant Supports ANCA’s Center for Businesses in Transition
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — National Grid has awarded $100,000 to the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) to support the regional nonprofit’s North Country Center for Businesses in Transition (CBIT) and a skills-building and networking conference for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. The grant award will advance the CBIT partnership’s ongoing work supporting local business transitions, including its Small Communities. Big Opportunities.: Own a North Country Business Conference on February 12-14, 2023.
Outdoor Conditions (12/2): Snowshoes suggested for high summits, trails messy & slippery due to thin ice coverage
High Peaks Wilderness Snow Report (12/01): There is approximately 5 inches of snow at the Colden Caretaker Cabin. Higher summits have approximately a foot of snow – bring snowshoes. Ski trails are not in good condition at this time. Trails in general are messy and slippery due to thin ice coverage. Avalanche Lake and Lake Colden are not crossable.
