FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCTV 5
Hogan Prep proposes ‘phone-free’ high school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local charter school could require students to put their phones in a locked pouch for most of the day. In a letter to parents, Hogan Prep High School said that cell phones had been creating disruptions and disruptions. The message included a fact sheet that read, “The use of cell phones during the school day contributes to an unsafe and less productive environment. Moving forward, Hogan will be a phone free school.”
Olathe Schools consider ‘rolling blackouts’ amid bus driver shortage
The Olathe School District may soon consider implementing rolling blackouts in bus services due to struggles to maintain enough bus drivers.
kttn.com
School district in Missouri appears to be on track to become largest in state possibly moving to four-day school week
(Missourinet) – A Missouri school district appears to be on track to become the largest in the state that could soon move to a four-day school week. The Independence School Board is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to switch to a four-day school week for its more than 14,000 students. If the plan goes through, the district would be the largest in Missouri to adopt the shortened week. About 27 percent of Missouri public school districts already hold classes four days a week instead of the traditional five days.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville board selects new superintendent
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education announced the choice of Dr. Mark Maus to serve as the next superintendent of the Smithville School District, starting on July 1, 2023. Maus, who attended Smithville School District for his K-12 education graduating in 1996, will replace Denise Harwood, who has...
martincitytelegraph.com
Hickman Mills announces change of plans
Officials from the Hickman Mills School District held a press conference November 18 to announce the demolition of Symington and Johnson elementary schools, which have been vacant since 2018. The demolition of both buildings is a slight departure from the plan presented in the $20 million bond package approved by...
Man charged in shooting in Shawnee that killed Kansas City, Missouri, man
1 of the five suspects in custody in the fatal shooting that killed a 25-year-old man in Shawnee has been charged.
Developers hope to convert 100-year-old Johnson County church into hotel
Developers hope to convert the nearly 100-year-old Overland Park Presbyterian Church into a boutique hotel.
KCTV 5
Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another at KC residence
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged by Jackson County prosecutors in connection to the death of a child and the neglect of another in their KC residence. According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John avenue...
Kansas City Mayor to host ATF Director for roundtable discussion on gun violence
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will host ATF Director Steven Dettelback for a roundtable discussion on gun violence.
Public engagement changes status quo in Overland Park
Residents and leaders in Overland Park, Kansas, have noticed changes in how the city council approaches development projects.
KCTV 5
North Kansas City School District elementary school placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A North Kansas City School District elementary school was placed on lockdown late Wednesday morning after someone reported to police that they saw a suspicious man who was possibly armed with a weapon. Kansas City Missouri police said that at 11:48 a.m. police were notified...
KCK Police demonstrate safe gun handling following death of 4-year-old boy
Kansas City, Kansas Police demonstrate how to safely handle and store a gun following the accidental death of 4-year-old Roman Andrews.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
KS law enforcement operations will not change after MO legalizes rec marijuana
Recreational marijuana will officially be legal in Missouri as of Dec. 8, but in Kansas, the use and possession of cannabis, and related products, remains illegal.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs neighborhood light display brings an old tradition back to life
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- A popular Blue Springs neighborhood light display that died ten years ago is being resurrected in a new neighborhood with help from the man who swore he was giving it up. As you drive down MO-7 Highway, you’ll see an animated sign saying “Welcome to...
1 dead in overnight pedestrian crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri
A pedestrian has died early Saturday morning in a crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Car crashes into Overland Park dealership
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- No serious injuries were reported after a car crashed into an Overland Park dealership Saturday afternoon. The car struck the Premier Volvo Cars dealership near 79th and Metcalf. The collision happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday. There was noticeable damage to the dealership, as...
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
Johnson County groups want more help for homeless during winter months
As the weather gets colder, a number of faith-based groups in Johnson County, Kansas, are speaking out for the homeless. They're asking county leaders to do more.
