Driving positive change in the fashion industry - this was the goal of the Fashion Changers Conference. The digital event took place for the third time in November 2022. Panel discussions, keynote speeches and debates focused on topics ranging from re-commerce to inclusion. In addition, they provided approaches and tips for more responsible action by all industry stakeholders. It became clear that sustainability and fairness must be considered at all levels and seen in an overall social context. Ecological aspects alone are not enough to act responsibly - real sustainability is also social. FashionUnited has summarised the most important topics of the conference.

