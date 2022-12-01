Read full article on original website
Shein pledges 15 million dollars to upgrade supply chain factories
Fast fashion e-tailer Shein has said it plans to spend 15 million dollars on upgrading the hundreds of factories in its supply chain over the next three to four years. In a release, the controversial retailer said the investment would focus on physical enhancements to suppliers’ factories as part of its Supplier Community Empower Programme (SCEP).
Footasylum opens first store under new ownership, reveals expansion plans
Footwear and sportswear retailer Footasylum has opened a new store in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, simultaneous to its announcement of retail expansion plans for 2023. It marks the first new store opened by the brand since April 2021, and the first under its new ownership of Aurelius Group, which acquired the company in August 2022.
Fashion Changers Conference: Suggestions for a better fashion industry
Driving positive change in the fashion industry - this was the goal of the Fashion Changers Conference. The digital event took place for the third time in November 2022. Panel discussions, keynote speeches and debates focused on topics ranging from re-commerce to inclusion. In addition, they provided approaches and tips for more responsible action by all industry stakeholders. It became clear that sustainability and fairness must be considered at all levels and seen in an overall social context. Ecological aspects alone are not enough to act responsibly - real sustainability is also social. FashionUnited has summarised the most important topics of the conference.
