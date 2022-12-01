ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

everythinglubbock.com

Tahoka man killed in Gaines County crash Thursday, DPS says

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A Tahoka man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 214 and County Road 206. According to a crash summary provided...
GAINES COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

1 airlifted with serious injuries following Hockley Co. crash Saturday

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Hockley County late Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash was reported around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1585 and Chickadee...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in Hockley Co. crash involving semi

HOCKLEY CO., Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a crash involving a semi Saturday morning. Emergency crews responded to a crash on FM 1585 just before 11:30 a.m. DPS officials stated it appeared a semi pulled out in front of a pick-up truck pulling a trailer, causing the truck to crash into the semi.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Fatal Crash in Gaines County leaves one dead

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — According to authorities, 67-year old Lousie Salinas of Tahoka, TX died in a car crash around 2:11 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Gaines County. Salinas's 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling west on CR 206 when a 2022 Jeep Wagoneer driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon was traveling north on SH-214.
GAINES COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Three vehicle crash at 82nd and Quaker, southbound lanes blocked

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash just north of the intersection at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. and involved a white Cadillac SUV, a black BMW and a black Tesla. Two people are reported to have minor injuries as a result of the crash.
LUBBOCK, TX
levellandnews.net

Multiple arrests after pursuit, shots fired

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Levelland Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested two individuals related to a vehicle pursuit, and aggravated assault offenses. According to Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres, sherif’s deputies responded to a vehicle...
LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Semi-truck crash in Lubbock County prompts hazmat response

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m. At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”. DPS said the person was...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX

