Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Chestnut HillMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Related
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Woman shot 3 times while in car in West Philadelphia
A woman was hospitalized after being shot three times while in a car in West Philadelphia.
Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say.
fox29.com
'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month. The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20. Police say the attacked was...
fox29.com
Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a supermarket in South Philadelphia Saturday night, leaving one man dead. Police say at least two shots were fired inside the Mifflin Supermarket on the 1900 block of South 5th Street around 6:43 p.m. A 37-year-old man was struck in the right eye and...
Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
Man arrested for brutal South Philly assault, robbery
On Nov. 7, Lance Ryan brutally assaulted and robbed a 54-year-old woman and 21-year-old man outside the Morris Market in South Philadelphia.
Philly police to announce identity of slain ‘Boy in the Box’ after 65 years of mystery
PHILADELPHIA — One of the longest-running, most enduring mysteries in the United States has been solved, according to Philadelphia news stations. CBS 3 and NBC 10 reported Wednesday that Philadelphia police officials are expected to hold a news conference next week to name the “Boy in the Box,” a slain child who has remained unidentified for more than 65 years.
Teenager dies after being shot at Camden birthday party
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold was shot and killed in Camden Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim AvenuePolice say the boy was attending a birthday party event at the Elks Lodge. When they arrived, he was unconscious. First responders transported the boy to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m.Police say the incident remains under investigation and they are asking for tips. You can call (856) 930-5355, (609) 519-7344 or 911.
Woman in critical condition after being shot inside a car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is in critical condition Sunday morning after police say she was shot several times in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at 54th and Race Streets.Police say the woman was sitting inside a car when she was shot multiple times. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.No one has been arrested.
Arrest made in brutal beating, robbery in South Philadelphia
The suspect is seen on video repeatedly punching one victim and knocking the second unconscious.
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
2-Alarm fire destroys Delaware County home
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 2-Alarm fire destroys a house in Delaware County during the night from Saturday into Sunday. The call came in after midnight to a home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township.When officials arrived, the house was heavily burning and smoke came from the dwelling. It took firefighters about an hour to place the fire under control.There are no reports of injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC Philadelphia
Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment
Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
Fire breaks out in Port Richmond home: Officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials were on the scene of a house fire in the city's Port Richmond section Saturday afternoon. It started just before 2 p.m. on the 2800 block of Salmon Street.Officials received reports of people trapped and firefighters found a woman in the home. The woman was transported to Temple Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.Another person refused service.The fire was placed under control around 2:20 p.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
fox29.com
'Theo is home!' Dog stolen from car in Philadelphia Wawa parking lot finally found after 18 days
PHILADELPHIA - Theo is finally back home where he is supposed to be, and getting all the love he deserves!. Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk have been frantically searching for their 2-year-old rescue Theo after they say he was stolen from their car in a Wawa parking lot over two weeks ago.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
Driver survives high-speed crash in Frankford
A driver walked away with only minor injuries after a high-speed crash in Frankford.
Man shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0