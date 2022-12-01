Kristina Leigh Caragianis, 27, of Portsmouth passed away surrounded by family on November 30, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of William Caragianis, Stephanie Caragianis, and sister of Samantha Caragianis, and John Caragianis (Kathryn Vincent). Kristina was a charismatic and empathetic daughter, sister, and friend who enjoyed nothing more than making her loved ones laugh. Kristina will be fondly remembered for her bubbly personality, bright smile, sharp wit, and a unique ability to make everyone she met feel like the most important person in the world. Although it is impossible to encapsulate the true magic of Kristina with language alone, her adoration of butterflies, glitter, and colorful sunsets capture her spirit more than words ever could.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO