Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Theresa Chapman
Theresa M. Chapman, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side. Theresa was preceded in death by her husband Frederick W. Chapman. She is survived by her children; Frederick W. Chapman Jr. (Jo), Terrie Louise Newton (Barry), and Kenneth H. Chapman (Sandra). She was the grandmother of six and great grandmother of eight.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Kristina Caragianis
Kristina Leigh Caragianis, 27, of Portsmouth passed away surrounded by family on November 30, 2022 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved daughter of William Caragianis, Stephanie Caragianis, and sister of Samantha Caragianis, and John Caragianis (Kathryn Vincent). Kristina was a charismatic and empathetic daughter, sister, and friend who enjoyed nothing more than making her loved ones laugh. Kristina will be fondly remembered for her bubbly personality, bright smile, sharp wit, and a unique ability to make everyone she met feel like the most important person in the world. Although it is impossible to encapsulate the true magic of Kristina with language alone, her adoration of butterflies, glitter, and colorful sunsets capture her spirit more than words ever could.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Alba Mestre De Bettar
Alba Mestre De Beetar, 82 of Newport, RI passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at St. Clare-Newport. She is survived by her only son, Esteban Beetar-Mestre of Exeter, RI, formerly of Newport. Alba is preceded in death by her husband Esteban Beetar Sara. Born in Turbaco, Bolivar, Colombia in 1940,...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Interview: Dave Sarazen of Laden Valley, playing Top of Pelham on Dec. 8
This is one of those “see them now, before they blow up” moments… happening Thursday, December 8 when Laden Valley, an up-and-coming Newport band plays a hometown gig at Top of Pelham. They’re even bringing an internationally known star along for the show. Fellow Newporter Elizabeth...
whatsupnewp.com
Navy Band Northeast Woodwind Ensemble to perform during a free Holiday Community Concert on Dec. 4
The Navy Band Northeast woodwind ensemble will be performing a free holiday concert hosted at Calvary United Methodist Church at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 4. The performance is open to the community. The concert will last about an hour and will feature musical seasonal favorites, according to organizers. The...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. Dec. 3 – 10)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. December 4 – 10, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge. Westbound...
whatsupnewp.com
Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10
The Thompson PTO is inviting the public to its inaugural Community Tree Lighting and Decorating. “All of Newport is invited to bring an ornament to hang that represents your family, culture, or religion to add to the four TMS trees”, organizers share. “We will have hot cocoa and treats to share, as well as “blank” ornaments for children to decorate”.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Providence is coldest city in Rhode Island
The warm months of the year are often remembered as a time of adventure and excitement but after a long summer of often record-setting high temperatures, many are ready to embrace the cooler weather that autumn and winter typically bring. While not every state gets particularly cold—especially places with notoriously mild winters like Florida and California—all states do have a city that is typically colder than the rest.
whatsupnewp.com
NUWC Division Newport appoints Dawn Vaillancourt as its new business director
Dawn Vaillancourt, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Strategic Planning Office, was recently selected as the command’s new business director. In this role, Vaillancourt will be responsible for aligning business operations with Division Newport’s strategic plan, mission and vision. Vaillancourt, a resident of Tiverton,...
whatsupnewp.com
Where to dine on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in and around Newport
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, believe it or not, will be here before you know it. For some of you, the thought of cooking at home, traveling, or visiting the family is simply, out of the question and you’re looking for a place to dine out. You’re in luck, we have a full round-up of places open for dinner and drinks on Christmas Day.
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 24 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, December 2 – 4, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
whatsupnewp.com
State, Local, Federal, and Environmental leaders will mark the 50th Anniversary of The Clean Water Act on Dec. 5
The Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will welcome Governor Dan McKee, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, members of the Rhode Island Congressional Delegation, leaders of environmental advocacy organizations, and local, state, and federal partners in an event on Monday, Dec. 5, marking the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act (CWA). “Implemented...
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol’s Annual Grand Illumination pushed to Sunday
The Town of Bristol’s 2022 Grand Illumination has been moved from Saturday, December 3, to Sunday, December 4, due to inclement weather. The program, which will begin at 5:30 pm in front of the Burnside Building at 400 Hope Street, will also be live-streamed on the Bristol Christmas Festival’s Facebook page and will be available for viewing throughout the season.
whatsupnewp.com
Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp
It was a busy week in and around Newport. Here are the stories that were catching the attention of readers the most this week. In case you missed it, here are local obituaries from this week.
whatsupnewp.com
Santa is scheduled to begin visiting Middletown neighborhoods on Dec. 5
The Town of Middletown today shared that Santa is scheduled to start visiting Middletown neighborhoods beginning Monday, December, weather permitting. It will take ten nights for Santa to visit all of Middletown’s neighborhoods, so look for him in your neighborhood somewhere between December 5 – 16. Visit https://mdl.town/Santa...
whatsupnewp.com
River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million
Offered for the first time in 20 years, the iconic property includes 4 separate parcels of land and offers the possibility of creating a multigenerational compound or private subdivision. The property is represented by Narragansett native Kaitlyn Pimental, an agent with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. “River...
whatsupnewp.com
Bristol County among ‘best rural counties for retirees in America’
The retirement years are meant to be the golden years—a period in life when your time is truly your own to enjoy. For many retirees in the United States, that means finding the perfect location that meets at the intersection of low cost of living with a high quality of life.
whatsupnewp.com
Watch – Live Stream: Coronet makes way into Newport Harbor
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor today (December 2) as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in 1885,...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence among 25 metro areas that have the highest homeownership rates in the US
Purchasing a home is quite possibly one of the most important investments in a person’s life. It’s a dream for many, and in the last few years, the housing market skyrocketed as prospective homebuyers flooded the housing market. Many were motivated by historically low interest rates and had flexibility due to remote working to widen their search field. The high demand in a low-inventory home market led to increased competition, bidding, and record-breaking sales as well.
Comments / 0