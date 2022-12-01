The state of Arizona is transporting shipping containers to the U.S.-Mexico border for the purpose of filling gaps in the border wall. Governor Doug Ducey claims the U. S. government has been slow to implement its plans to fill the gaps, so in order to protect the citizens of Arizona he is stepping in with a temporary solution. The Governor has been pushing the project, most likely in violation of federal law and despite warnings from the Coronado National Forest and the Bureau of Reclamation.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO