Read full article on original website
Courtney Gaertner
3d ago
And yet, Lake, or any other Retrumplican, has NOT filed any charges with any agency or court accusing Hobbs of any misconduct.The issue lives only in Retrumplican spin land.
Reply(2)
32
Tara Lewis
3d ago
Can Qari not see that more people in this state are disgusted by her?!? When Republicans feel forced to vote Democrat to avoid the insanity?!? She lost, everyone was able to vote. Just like 2020, we the people of AZ, mostly Republicans, we’re forced to vote against someone because we are not Maga. Quit destroying the party and go away!! The two sides worked together for the people until Maga, and maga is not the majority, no right minded Republicans believe in your undemocratic, authoritarianism!!!!
Reply
11
Related
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline.
What’s the matter with Arizona?
In 1896, in the midst of a contentious presidential election pitting William McKinley (R) against William Jennings Bryan (D/Populist), William Allen White wrote an editorial for The Emporia Gazette titled “What’s the Matter With Kansas?” Appalled that many Kansans were “raising hell” for Populism and “letting the corn go to weeds,” White declared that his once well-respected state had “traded places with Arkansas and Timbuctoo.” “Let’s not stop this year,” he added. “Let’s drive all the decent self-respecting men out of the state. Let’s keep the old clodhoppers who know it all.”
Lake runs dry: What is next for much-hyped MAGA star after Arizona defeat
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is reportedly preparing to file a lawsuit to challenge her midterm loss, marking the latest election drama in the Grand Canyon State as it works to certify its results next week.
knau.org
After record election year, some LGBTQ lawmakers face a new challenge: GOP majorities
HELENA, Mont. – Zooey Zephyr is familiar with the ornate halls of the Montana state Capitol. She was here during the 2021 legislative session, testifying in opposition to bills targeted at trans-Montanans, like a ban on trans women and girls from participating in women's sports. "The image of 'quote'...
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms
As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
knau.org
State lawmakers urge Ducey to lift school spending cap
A bipartisan crew of state lawmakers are urging Gov. Doug Ducey to call a special session before January to increase or eliminate the aggregate expenditure limit to protect school spending throughout Arizona. Schools will have to cut $1.4 billion from their budgets if the limit is not lifted in the...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature
In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s other winners to be inaugurated Jan. 5
PHOENIX – Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Arizona’s other election winners will be inaugurated in a Jan. 5 ceremony. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to be a leader for all Arizonans, and I’m eager to get to work delivering solutions come January,” Hobbs, who will be Arizona’s first Democratic governor since Janet Napolitano left office in 2009, said in a press release Wednesday.
arizonasuntimes.com
Legal Foundations Prepare to Defend a Tucson Mother’s Right to Due Process from Bureaucrats
The Goldwater Institute (GI) and Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF) filed their opening brief Wednesday in the case involving Tucson Mother Sarra L., who allegedly had her right to due process violated by the Arizona Department of Child Services (DCS). “It’s shocking that Arizona bureaucrats are empowered to put a mother’s...
AZFamily
Cochise County board of supervisors votes to certify election
FULL INTERVIEW: Arizona's Family Nicole Crites sits down with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. Sen. Sinema spoke with Arizona's Family about the general election, her re-election campaign and the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act. Sen. Sinema weighs in on Kari's Lake's refusal to concede in governor's race. Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lawsuit Alleges the Counting of ‘Overvotes’ in Arizona Write-In Election
Arizona Attorney Tim La Sota has filed an Election Contest lawsuit against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging some votes counted in the State Senate race for Legislative District (LD) 22 were “overvoted.”. “The votes must be properly tabulated, and that may result...
Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding
Arizona lawmakers are demanding Gov. Doug Ducey call a special session to allow the legislature to waive a spending cap that threatens to cut $1.4 billion in public school funding across the state, accusing him of dragging his feet despite clear lawmaker support and his own promises. “Governor Ducey, all we’re asking you is to […] The post Lawmakers: Ducey is breaking his promise to protect school funding appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona
On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years. In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
AZFamily
Arizona rail workers react to labor agreement, no paid sick days
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Biden signed the labor agreement between rail companies and their workers on Friday. Congress acted Thursday, passing a bill to avert the rail strike. The House passed a second bill that would have given rail workers seven paid sick days, but that measure didn’t pass the Senate.
KTAR.com
Arizona Game and Fish takes measures to avoid disturbing bald eagles during breeding season
PHOENIX — Bald eagle mating season is here, and wildlife officials in Arizona have taken measures to avoid disturbing their habitat during a critical period for the population. The Arizona Department of Game and Fish is temporarily closing portions of public land and water areas in the state, while...
Foes Line Up Against Ducey’s Container Wall
The state of Arizona is transporting shipping containers to the U.S.-Mexico border for the purpose of filling gaps in the border wall. Governor Doug Ducey claims the U. S. government has been slow to implement its plans to fill the gaps, so in order to protect the citizens of Arizona he is stepping in with a temporary solution. The Governor has been pushing the project, most likely in violation of federal law and despite warnings from the Coronado National Forest and the Bureau of Reclamation.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Arizona is the only state that has medium/high COVID-19 levels in all its counties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- COVID-19 is on the rise once again in Arizona. The latest numbers from the state health department show 12,987 cases and 42 new deaths. Eight Arizona counties currently have high transmission levels, and Arizona is the only state in the country where every single county has medium or high levels of COVID-19 transmission.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
Comments / 37