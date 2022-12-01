Read full article on original website
Jr High Girls Basketball – Franklin Park & New Horizon Earn Wins
The Franklin Park Lady Bobcats beat Sandoval on the road 45-10. Quinn Wolfe led the Lady Cats in scoring with 13. Addy Lever added 10 and Mya Russell and Maddie Dulaney had 8 each. Salem will travel to Patoka on Tuesday. New Horizon Eeks By Selmaville. New Horizon knocked off...
Taylor puts up 21, SIU-Edwardsville downs Troy 78-72
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 21 points as SIU-Edwardsville beat Troy 78-72 on Saturday. Taylor added eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-2). Damarco Minor added 17 points while going 7 of 13 (1 for 3 from distance), and they also had three steals. Lamar Wright shot 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Cougars extended their winning streak to six games.
Prep Basketball: Salem Falls To #9 Central, Mt Vernon Beats Centralia, SC Is 3-0, CORLHS Notches Victory
Wildcats Fall At Home To 9th Ranked Central, Head To Play Host Rams Tonight In Mt Vernon. The Salem Wildcats fell to 1-4 on the season dropping their Cahokia Conference and home opener to 9th ranked Breese Central 68-34. Cody Dickshot led the undefeated Cougars with 16 points, Zach Schrage added 13. Salem was led by Connor Tennyson’s 11, Jairen Stroud added 8 and Sam Greene had 6.
2022 12/07 – Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd
Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Mudd, 67, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carlyle Healthcare Center, after a long and brave battle with diabetes and congestive heart failure. She was born September 26, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Jack Reynolds and Bette Bingaman Reynolds. She was raised by...
2022 12/06 – George Lee Russell
George Lee Russell, 77, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 1:31 pm December 2, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born July 4, 1945, in Bluford to the late Ray and Vera (Williams) Russell. George married Gwendolyn Sue (Pigg) Russell on September 26, 1964, in Mount Vernon. They were blessed with 58 years of marriage.
Downtown Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night in Centralia
The traditional downtown Centralia Christmas Stroll set for early Friday night has been expanded to include new activities. It’s the first year the Centralia Chamber of Commerce has coordinated the effort. Executive Director Marcus Holland says activities get underway at three. “The main point is to get people to...
2022 12/05 – Leander Wooten
Leander Wooten, age 79 of Centralia, passed away Friday, December 2. , 2022 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
Solar System for SSM Health St. Mary’s and new Arby’s highlight November Centralia Building Permit report
Construction of a solar array at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital and remodeling of the former Title Max building in the Fairview Shopping Center into an Arby’s Restaurant were the highlights of the City of Centralia’s November building permit report. The solar project at St. Mary’s Hospital...
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
2022 12/05 – Shirley J. Miller
Shirley J. Miller, 77, of Sandoval passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending at the Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval.
Salem Christmas weekend draws big crowds
A weekend of Christmas activities drew big crowds in Salem. The activities began with a Christmas carnival at the Salem Community Activity Center on Friday night that drew an estimated 300 people, much higher than last year. A big crowd was on hand Saturday to welcome Santa and to light...
Centralia debuts new downtown Christmas decorations during Friday Christmas Stroll
A large number took to the streets of Centralia Friday night for the expanded Centralia Christmas stroll. The event marked the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Carillon Park and for many, the first time to see the new street lamp decorations. Mayor Bryan Kuder flipped the switch on the...
2022 12/06 – Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy
An Artist has died, Sandra Gail (Higdon) McGaughy, age 61 of Salem, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1960, in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of James and Thelma (Perry) Higdon, her mother survives in Salem. Her family moved to...
Strong winds down tree, starts fire
The strong winds Friday morning blew down a tree into a power line and started a fire in rural Texico. The Kell Fire Department was called to handle the situation at Roosevelt and Oak Roads. The tree fell across a three-phase power line, starting a fire in the tree and a nearby grassy area. About a quarter acre burned. There was no damage, but the road was blocked until the tree and power lines could be removed.
2022 12/05 – Brenda K. Karrick
Brenda K. Karrick, 67, of Salem, Illinois passed away December 2, 2022 at Salem Township Hospital. She was born September 8, 1955 in Salem, the daughter of Charles “Charley” and Genoa Brown. Ms. Karrick chose simple cremation. There will be no public service. Burial will be private. Brenda...
Holiday Festival Concert Will Be Home for Christmas on December 4th
Sixty-two years ago, the Centralia Township High School auditorium was the first “home” of the Candlelight Christmas Concert. It was called the “Candlelight” concert due to the elementary school students parading down the aisles with battery-powered candles. Now, because City Hope Church has offered the beautifully restored Auditorium to the Centralia Cultural Society, the 62nd Holiday Festival Concert returns “home” for the first time since the high school left their Third Street campus in 2006.
Police beat for Friday, December 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 30-year-old Centralia man on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant and a Clinton County felony warrant. Zachery Zeller of South Locust was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held on a total of $12,500 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating...
Four refuse hospital treatment following car-deer crash
Four occupants of a car that struck a deer on Route 37 north of Kell were treated on the scene by Kell Fire and United Medical Response. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say the car was driven by 56-year-old Martha Goff of Hill Street in Alma. She was checked at the scene along with three passengers. They are identified as 74-year-old Delores Osterholtz of Madison Street in Kinmundy, 30-year-old Bethany Hazzard of North Broadway in Salem, and a five-year-old female juvenile from Alma. All four declined hospital treatment.
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
Police Beat for Sunday, December 4th, 2022
A 32-year-old Sandoval woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for aggravated battery to a peace officer. Rachel Farmer is accused of biting a Wamac officer during an altercation. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
