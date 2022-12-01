Read full article on original website
Related
See Prince Harry Slip Into Spider-Man's Suit for The Sweetest Reason
Watch: Inside Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: NEW DETAILS. Move over Tom Holland. Introducing Spider-Prince. Prince Harry did his best superhero impression as he recorded a special holiday video message for children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, in partnership with the Scotty's Little Soldiers.
Shailene Woodley, David Beckham and More Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Earthshot Ceremony
Hollywood is rallying together for an important cause. On Dec. 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony—an award created by the Prince of Wales to celebrate honorees that work in environmental change—at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Mass. Among those joining the royals to support the cause included Shailene Woodley, Ellie Goulding, Chloe X Halle, David Beckham and Rami Malek.
Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe With New Hair Transformation
Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair...
Olivia Wilde Goes on Vacation, Returns To IG After Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde has left her worries behind. Shortly after splitting with boyfriend Harry Styles, the Don't Worry Darling director jetted off to a tropical location for some much needed fun in the...
Let’s Revisit Taylor Swift and Harry Styles’ Iconic Central Park Date
Exactly 10 years ago, when we were still at the height of Gossip Girl parlance, we had one of the greatest eyewitness sightings of our time. Spotted: Two of the world's biggest pop stars going on...
E! News
225K+
Followers
56K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0