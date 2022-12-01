ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Prince Harry Slip Into Spider-Man's Suit for The Sweetest Reason

Watch: Inside Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: NEW DETAILS. Move over Tom Holland. Introducing Spider-Prince. Prince Harry did his best superhero impression as he recorded a special holiday video message for children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces, in partnership with the Scotty's Little Soldiers.
Shailene Woodley, David Beckham and More Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Earthshot Ceremony

Hollywood is rallying together for an important cause. On Dec. 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony—an award created by the Prince of Wales to celebrate honorees that work in environmental change—at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Mass. Among those joining the royals to support the cause included Shailene Woodley, Ellie Goulding, Chloe X Halle, David Beckham and Rami Malek.
