ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

TALK Greenville Editor's Letter December 2022: Traditions, Old and New

By Ann Ricker
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

And here we are, at the peak of the most wonderful time of the year, a time full of friends, family, food and traditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xp2hJ_0jThTjfI00

Regardless of what holiday you celebrate or how intensely you do it, there’s bound to be a tradition that is a common denominator year after year.

My holidays would not be complete without the tradition of baking —and eating —at least one tortierre. A custom ingrained in French-Canadian families, this savory meat pie is traditionally served on Christmas Eve and or New Year’s Eve, each family having their own recipe, even different recipes among members of the same family.

The smell of rosemary and savory brings back memories of Christmases of my youth, attending Midnight Mass the air heavy with incense, the crunch of the snow and bite of the frigid air of those Upstate New York winter nights as we left church returning home to a roaring fire in the fireplace, opening of one gift and a slice of homemade tortierre before heading to bed to await the arrival of Santa.

Nowadays, Christmas Eve looks a little different. Typically, there’s no snow, the kids — almost — grown have their own holiday activities, so needless to say there will be no visit from Santa and Mass has been replaced by an evening out to meet friends at a local restaurant for live music and conversation. But there’s always a tortiere. That’s our common denominator.

The past couple of years have forced many people to shift their approach to the holiday season. Whether they are old or newly established, one thing is for sure, traditions remain.

So with the holidays here and you find yourself looking for a new tradition or something to spruce up an old one, look no further than our December Talk features, photos and columns -- you are sure to find a common denominator to ring in a joyous holiday season this year and for years to come.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Central welcomes visitors to Christmas Porch Tree Tour

CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA)- Christmas festivities are in full swing in the town of Central. 7 News is showing you a unique new event this year, the Christmas Porch Tree Tour. Residents of the town decorate a tree in their own festive way and display it on their porch, patio or front lawn. Local residents interested […]
CENTRAL, SC
thejournalonline.com

Santa Express returns December 10

Greenville & Western Railway Company, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Western Carolina Railway Service Corporation, has announced that Santa Claus will be riding the rails again as Greenville & Western hosts its Sixteenth Annual “Santa Express” on Saturday, December 10. Following Santa’s arrival at four stops in...
GREENVILLE, SC
qcexclusive.com

Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive

When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
FOREST CITY, NC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm

I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve Ticket Giveaway

One winner will each receive TWO tickets to see Trans- Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts of Christmas Eve at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, December 9, 2022 at 3pm. Tickets must be claimed in person in the WSPA Spartanburg Office (250 International Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303) no later than December 8th, 2022 at 5:00pm.
SPARTANBURG, SC
hendersonville.com

Downtown Hendersonville’s Christmas Parade Returns Saturday, Dec. 3rd

On Saturday, December 3, Hendersonville’s Christmas parade organized by the Hendersonville Merchants & Business Association will be happening in downtown Hendersonville. This year’s parade will take place in the evening starting at 6:00 pm with the theme ‘Christmas Lights.’ The parade route stretches from 5 Points to the southern end of Main Street at the Caswell Street intersection. No parking will be allowed on Main Street after 4:00 pm.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA

A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Traveling exhibit honors 5 lynching victims in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Edward Sullivan, Elbert Harris, John Laddison, Reuben Elrod, and Willis Jackson. Those are the names of the five known lynching victims identified in Anderson County, between the years 1894 and 1911. “It was tragic, it should not have happened. We hope it never happens again,” Member of Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy