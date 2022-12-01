TALK Greenville Editor's Letter December 2022: Traditions, Old and New

And here we are, at the peak of the most wonderful time of the year, a time full of friends, family, food and traditions.

Regardless of what holiday you celebrate or how intensely you do it, there’s bound to be a tradition that is a common denominator year after year.

My holidays would not be complete without the tradition of baking —and eating —at least one tortierre. A custom ingrained in French-Canadian families, this savory meat pie is traditionally served on Christmas Eve and or New Year’s Eve, each family having their own recipe, even different recipes among members of the same family.

The smell of rosemary and savory brings back memories of Christmases of my youth, attending Midnight Mass the air heavy with incense, the crunch of the snow and bite of the frigid air of those Upstate New York winter nights as we left church returning home to a roaring fire in the fireplace, opening of one gift and a slice of homemade tortierre before heading to bed to await the arrival of Santa.

Nowadays, Christmas Eve looks a little different. Typically, there’s no snow, the kids — almost — grown have their own holiday activities, so needless to say there will be no visit from Santa and Mass has been replaced by an evening out to meet friends at a local restaurant for live music and conversation. But there’s always a tortiere. That’s our common denominator.

The past couple of years have forced many people to shift their approach to the holiday season. Whether they are old or newly established, one thing is for sure, traditions remain.

So with the holidays here and you find yourself looking for a new tradition or something to spruce up an old one, look no further than our December Talk features, photos and columns -- you are sure to find a common denominator to ring in a joyous holiday season this year and for years to come.