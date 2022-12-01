Read full article on original website
Bill Barr says Trump will 'burn the whole house down' and destroy the GOP if he doesn't win the 2024 nomination
The former attorney general in a scathing op-ed discussed former President Donald Trump's bid to return to office in 2024.
January 6 committee staff are angry at Liz Cheney for focusing too much on Trump and think she's doing it for political gain, report says
Staffers said the January 6 committee's report was focusing too much on Trump and ignoring police and intel failings, The Washington Post reported.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024
Mick Mulvaney told CNN that Donald Trump is the "only Republican who can lose" in 2024. The former president made his 2024 presidential bid official on Tuesday. But some Republicans, like Mulvaney, believe he is too divisive a candidate to win. Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff,...
Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise
The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.
5 reasons Donald Trump really doesn't want his tax returns released
Donald Trump broke with recent tradition for presidents and presidential candidates by refusing to release his past tax records, insisting that he was under audit and therefore could not release the returns.
Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name
Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala
US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Rep. Jamie Raskin said a GOP majority could install Trump as speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz has floated the idea before.
Jamie Raskin says GOP members of the House could try to make Trump the Speaker. Pro-Trump members have repeatedly talked about the idea, Raskin said on "Face the Nation." Rep. Matt Gaetz previously told supporters he would nominate Trump if the GOP took the House. US Rep. Jamie Raskin of...
One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents
Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.
Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”
She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
Jimmy Kimmel Has To Laugh At Trump’s Biggest Lie Yet: ‘That Was A Good One’
The late-night host spots a whopper during the ex-president's latest gripe-fest.
Judge fined a group of Trump lawyers $50k each for filing meritless and mistake-strewn lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
A group of former President Donald Trump's lawyers were pilloried by a judge and slapped with fines over a failed lawsuit that accused Hillary Clinton and dozens of others of a vast anti-Trump conspiracy. In a searing sanctions order, lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin and Jamie Alan Sasson,...
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
George Conway says Trump is bound to lose in 2024 because 'too many Americans would crawl on broken glass to vote against him'
Lawyer and political pundit George Conway said former President Donald Trump is doomed to fail in his 2024 White House ambitions. "Trump won't succeed, as his successive losses of the House, Senate, presidency and last week's midterm results show," Conway wrote in a November 15 op-ed for The Washington Post.
Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady
Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance
Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
