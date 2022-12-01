ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
SheKnows

One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.  Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
Business Insider

Trump faithfuls Roger Stone and Mike Lindell were at his 2024 announcement, but very few members of Congress made an appearance

Former President Donald Trump officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race at his Palm Beach, Florida, home on Tuesday among friends, family, and ardent supporters. Noticeably absent, however, were GOP lawmakers. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider reporter Kimberly Leonard in the Mar-a-Lago Grand Ballroom.
CNN

CNN

