Ex-MLB star Adam LaRoche talks work with military vets after baseball, any regrets from abrupt retirement

After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO