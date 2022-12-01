Ex-MLB star Adam LaRoche talks work with military vets after baseball, any regrets from abrupt retirement

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Killer Nurse’ Charles Cullen ‘had a darkness to him,’ recalls colleague who helped put murderer behind bars
Amy Loughren inspired the role played by Jessica Chastain in Netflix's scripted drama "The Good Nurse," which starred Eddie Redmaybe as Charles Cullen, the "angel of death."
Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' criticism of media not asking him about old desegregation protest photo
Two days after LeBron James criticized the media for not asking him about the Jerry Jones protest photo, the Cowboys owner responded by praising the NBA superstar.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Veteran ex-All-Star catcher announces his retirement from MLB
One veteran MLB catcher is officially firing up Semisonic’s “Closing Time.”. Former All-Star backstop Jason Castro announced his retirement in a series of posts to social media on Friday. Castro said that he “achieve[d] more than I could have ever imagined” and thanked his family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and more.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero signed with the Baltimore Orioles after an unsuccessful post-trade stint.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
The St. Louis Cardinals are in rare company with this free agency stat
While rumors swirl about Aaron Judge’s free agency, the Cardinals are in rare company with their big ticket re-signings. The St. Louis Cardinals are the big money spenders that teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, or Los Angeles Angels are, but they really do swing above their weight-class when it comes to making major moves.
Aaron Judge removes "New York" from his Instagram bio
It's that time of year once again, should SF Giants fans be excited that Aaron Judge removed New York from his social media bio?
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
Connecticut mom saves young daughter from rabid raccoon attack, tosses animal into yard
A Connecticut mom rushed to her daughter's aid after she was bitten by a rabid raccoon outside their front door.
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Works Out At Oklahoma State With Jackson & Matt Holliday
After an MVP campaign in 2019 where he hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, Cody Bellinger has been unable to replicate his success at the plate. The two-time All-Star has batted just .203/.272/.376 with 46 doubles, 41 home runs and 134 RBI over 295 games since being recognized as the National League’s top player. Bellinger did slightly bounce back from the worst season of his career in 2021, but he was still far below league-average.
Air Force unveils B-21 Raider stealth bomber
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Northrop Grumman Corp. unveiled the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider on Friday at the company's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.
Rays give out biggest free agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
'The View' hosts mock Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary: 'Do we really care?'
Several co-hosts of ABC's "The View" mocked the new Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, claiming they don't really care.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
Tigers: 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are quickly approaching! For the first time since 2o19, Major League Baseball’s annual winter gathering will occur in person. And if history is any indication, it will be a frantic flurry of activity. The Detroit Tigers, historically, have been active at the Winter Meetings....
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge may not take Yankees out of running for ace; Phillies meeting with star shortstop
We're now into December, and the Winter Meetings are just around the bend. In terms of free agents and trade candidates, all the major names remain on the board, but that could change in the coming days. Given that assumed momentum, it's time to check in on the daily supply of MLB rumors. Let's do that now.
San Diego Padres Reportedly Interested in Signing Star Free Agent Shortstop
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is reporting that the San Diego Padres might be in the market for a free agent shortstop, and possibly have interest in Trea Turner, who last played on the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' father believes suspect 'chose to go' upstairs to potentially target victims
Kaylee Goncalves' father, Steven Goncalves, says he believes the suspect in the murders of four Idaho college students may have chosen to go upstairs to target two victims.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jockey for attention as Prince William, Kate Middleton make history in US
Several royal experts questioned the timing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries for Netflix. Prince William and Kate Middleton are on a three-day trip to the U.S.
Fox News
884K+
Followers
4K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0