ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Good news: Boy celebrates elderly dog’s birthday with cake, cookies, and a serenade

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcl5I_0jThT7P300

Dogs are an important part of the family. So, when this family dog reached the ripe old age of 14, Claire Deane’s young son delivered a cake, cookies, and a loving rendition of Happy Birthday right on cue in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Watch the video to see a young boy give an old dog a sweet birthday treat.

Humankind from USA TODAY tells uplifting stories about kindness, triumphs, and special relationships. We wouldn't be able to show the world all this kindness if it weren't for people like you who capture kind moments on camera!

If you have a video, photo, or even a story you want to share, click the link below to tell us all about it. Someone from the Humankind team will reach out to you if we want to do a story about your kind moment.

SUBMIT HERE

Not sure what kind of content to submit? Check us out on your preferred social media platform and take a look around! We cover all sorts of good news moments about humans, animals, members of the U.S. military, kind kids, sportsmanship on and off the field, and more!

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Twitter

There's enough bad news out there! Help us show the world how much good news we have all around us.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Good news: Boy celebrates elderly dog’s birthday with cake, cookies, and a serenade

Comments / 9

Maria Centeno
3d ago

So beautiful and heartwarming 💕 happy birthday adorable furbaby and many more

Reply
6
Related
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
pethelpful.com

'Mean' Little Dog About to Be Put Down Has Incredible Transformation After Being Loved

Animal shelters have a process they go through to test the temperament and behavior of dogs before they allow them to be adopted. Sadly, some dogs don't pass these tests and have to be euthanized. This is why the video posted by TikTok user @dilliut is so remarkable. All this tiny dog needed was some extra patience and time before he totally transformed.
pethelpful.com

Deer Brings Her Family to Meet Golden Retriever and We Can't Take It

There are few things more magical than a friendship between two unlikely animals. These kinds of friendships produce real life Disney moments that we can't help but watch in awe. One woman witnessed this between her dog and a wild animal recently and shared it with the internet. TikTok user...
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to 'Favorite Grandma' Visiting Her Is So Heartwarming

Everyone loves visits from their grandma. During these visits, the grandkids are spoiled with toys and treats, often times without Mom knowing. Relationships like this are so important in families because it helps different generations bond and form connections with each other. One pup had visit from her grandma that showed their close relationship, and it was absolutely lovely to see.
pethelpful.com

Hilarious Video of Cat Confronting 'Neighborhood Bully' Cracks Us Up

It's so unfortunate, but the sad reality is that there are bullies out there in the world. And not just kid bullies. Turns out, there are animal bullies too. Maybe this clip from TikTok user @alyssamadisonn will teach both kids and animals to stand up to those bullies. This TikToker's...
pethelpful.com

Moment Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Simply the Best

Adding a new furry member to your pack isn't a small or easy decision to make. In fact, it can be a rather emotional choice, too! That's why we totally understand this sweet dog mama's reaction as she met her new Bernese Mountain Dog puppy for the very first time.
pethelpful.com

Moment Goldendoodle Spots Mom After 2 Weeks Apart Is Everything

Who remembers as a kid running over to your parents after they came home from work? You missed them so much and you couldn't wait to give them a hug. Now imagine that but add two weeks. That's what happened with TikTok doggo @oakleydoodlegram. Oakley the Goldendoodle hasn't seen her...
Tyla

Woman shares shock results after washing years-old Christmas tree

People have been left in shock after a woman showed exactly what happened once she gave her Christmas tree a bath. TikToker @mahalamariie said she was convinced to wash the Christmas tree after seeing videos of other people doing the exact same thing on the app, adding' we were fully prepared to replace this tree. It was just an experiment.'
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

697K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy