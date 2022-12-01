ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

New movies this week: Watch Will Smith's 'Emancipation,' stream Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Sr.'

By Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TOogt_0jThT3s900

Now that Turkey Day is done, December has begun with serious Oscar fare, including last awards season's most notorious winner .

This weekend, Will Smith vies for another best actor honor in Antoine Fuqua's Civil War drama about a real-life enslaved man – the first real test of Smith's movie stardom since The Slap . Tilda Swinton plays both middle-aged daughter and her elderly mother in a gothic ghost tale, and Robert Downey Jr.'s documentary about his filmmaking father debuts on Netflix.

Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste, plus some noteworthy theatrical films making their streaming and on-demand debuts:

'I completely understand': Will Smith knows people may skip 'Emancipation' after Oscars slap

If you're ready to see Will Smith on a big screen again: 'Emancipation'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUY8l_0jThT3s900
A formerly enslaved man (Will Smith, center) ends up in an all-Black Union regiment after escaping in the period drama "Emancipation." QUANTRELL COLBERT

Fuqua crafts an affecting narrative (think "The Revenant" meets "Glory") and, off-screen stuff aside, Smith is outstanding as Peter, a Haitian immigrant torn from his family on a Louisiana plantation and sent to work at a Confederate base. He escapes, survives gators and swamp creatures – plus a sadistic "manhunter" (Ben Foster) in pursuit – and winds up joining an all-Black Union regiment in a life-altering quest for freedom.

Where to watch: In theaters (and on Apple TV+ Dec. 9)

If you think one Tilda Swinton is never enough: 'The Eternal Daughter'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LDTm5_0jThT3s900
Tilda Swinton stars as a middle-aged filmmaker wanting to make a movie about her elderly mom in the gothic ghost story "The Eternal Daughter." A24 FILMS

Writer/director Joanna Hogg's mystery is a sequel of sorts to her "Souvenir" films but it's also a strong tale by itself with a double dose of Swinton. She plays middle-aged filmmaker Julie and also her elderly mom Rosalind as the pair embark on a holiday at a hotel that used to be their family home. Eerie sights and sounds weird out Julie (as well as Rosalind's adorable dog) and dig up important secrets of their history.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV , Vudu , Google Play

If you dig holiday musicals: 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pjbpU_0jThT3s900
Scrooge (voiced by Luke Evans) goes down memory lane with the ghostly Past (Olivia Colman) in Netflix's animated musical "Scrooge: A Christmas Carol." NETFLIX

"Spirited" might have the star power but this Netflix animated movie is a better song-filled take on the oft-adapted Charles Dickens story. Luke Evans voices grumpy Ebenezer who's – spoiler alert! – visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve (including Olivia Colman as Past), and the movie does a good job not only with the music and psychedelic visuals but also in examining how the loss of loved ones did a number on Scrooge's humanity.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ranked: The 20 best Christmas movies of all time (from 'Home Alone' to 'Die Hard')

If you're all about period bodice-rippers: 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ncdw_0jThT3s900
Emma Corrin stars as an aristocratic English wife unhappy in her marriage who begins a torrid affair with the estate's gamekeeper (Jack O'Connell) in "Lady Chatterley's Lover." SEAMUS RYAN/NETFLIX

Emma Corrin ("The Crown") powers this extremely saucy adaptation of the D.H. Lawrence novel. Living at an English country estate with her husband (Matthew Duckett) after he's injured in World War I, Lady Chatterley (Corrin) balances her passionless marriage with a satisfying but risky affair with the gamekeeper (Jack O'Connell) that doesn't exactly stay a secret.

Where to watch: Netflix

If you don't know much about Robert Downey Jr.'s dad: 'Sr.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0looQI_0jThT3s900
Heartfelt and irreverent documentary "Sr." captures the final years of director Robert Downey Jr.'s life as he battles Parkinson's disease at his New York City home. NETFLIX

The black-and-white documentary chronicles the life and work of the "Iron Man" star's dad, underground 1960s filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., and also the relationship between father and son as the elder man faces the physical effects of Parkinson's disease. There's a lot going on – the movie also features bits of the elder Downey making his own doc – but it works as a tearjerker tying together two artistic mavericks.

Where to watch: Netflix

'Sr.': Robert Downey Jr. invites you to his 'grief group' with Netflix documentary about late dad

If you like supernatural teen flicks: 'Darby and the Dead'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7RTY_0jThT3s900
Darby (Riele Downs, left) can communicate with the deceased and has to help her newly electrocuted ex-friend (Auli'i Cravalho) in the supernatural teen comedy "Darby and the Dead." MARCOS CRUZ

High school tropes get a "Sixth Sense" tweak with this comedy starring Riele Downs as Darby, an introverted girl who helps spirits finish their business on Earth so they can go to heaven. Her ex-friend, clique-y cheer captain Capri (Auliʻi Cravalho), gets electrocuted in a freak hair-straightening mishap and she enlists Darby to make her planned "Sweet 17" birthday party the greatest memorial shindig ever.

Where to watch: Hulu

If your kid knows what the Cheese Touch is: 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URXzN_0jThT3s900
Rock-loving teenager Rodrick (voiced by Hunter Dillon) fosters a new dynamic with his younger brother in the animated comedy "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules." 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS

Jeff Kinney's "Wimpy Kid" books are a hit among the middle-grade set and while there have been live-action adaptations, the animated takes are the best at capturing the silly spirit on the page. This kid comedy tackles the second book, where hard-luck dude Greg Heffley runs afoul of his heavy-metal drumming brother Rodrick yet the two also discover a new dynamic in their relationship.

Where to watch: Disney+

If you're a big 'Squid Game' fan: 'Hunt'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlzIl_0jThT3s900
Lee Jung-jae (left) and Jung Woo-sung star as rival South Korean intelligence officials trying to stop an assassination plot in the political thriller "Hunt." MAGNET RELEASING

Emmy-winning actor (and Netflix breakout) Lee Jung-jae directs this intense and twisty 1980s-set political thriller and also stars alongside Jung Woo-sung as rival intelligence officials in the South Korean government. There's a North Korean mole among them, plus a plot to assassinate the dictatorial South Korean president, and the two guys get caught in a deadly spy-vs.-spy situation.

Where to watch: In theaters and on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play

If you prefer your female revenge flicks on the gory side: 'A Wounded Fawn'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEjsK_0jThT3s900
A serial killer (Josh Ruben) gets a comeuppance, Greek historical style, in the psychedelic horror film "A Wounded Fawn." PETER MAMONTOFF/SHUDDER

A charming, art-loving serial killer (Josh Ruben) takes his new prey, a museum curator (Sarah Lind), to a swanky cabin in the woods for their first romantic getaway. But in this freaky and surreal delight, that familiar setup veers from conventional to ultra-trippy, weaving in mythological aspects of the Greek Furies and boasting one heck of a comeuppance.

Where to watch: Shudder

Also on streaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Lkwr_0jThT3s900
Dwayne Johnson plays the title role of "Black Adam," which has taken the wrestler-turned-actor more than a decade to bring to cinemas. WARNER BROS. PICTURES

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New movies this week: Watch Will Smith's 'Emancipation,' stream Robert Downey Jr.'s 'Sr.'

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. opens up on making a movie about his ailing father in a rare interview

Scheduled for release on Netflix on Dec. 2, 2022, Netflix’s Sr. pays tribute to Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.’s father, Robert Downey Sr. New Yorker Robert Downey Sr. was a veteran filmmaker known for writing, directing and producing the 1969 satirical comedy Putney Swope, which stars Arnold Johnson, Stan Gottlieb, Allen Garfield, and Antonio Fargas. Sadly, Downey Sr. died of complications from Parkinson’s disease at his home in Manhattan, on July 7, 2021, thirteen days after his 85th birthday. His last acting role was Judge Ramos in the comedy Tower Heist, but in 2019, Robert Downey Jr. began filming a documentary about his late father that would later become known as Sr.
The Independent

The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request

The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
Inquisitr.com

Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away

Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Collider

‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die

In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Sets Up Emotional Reunion

More than two decades after the premiere of Universal’s The Best Man, fans will revisit with the cast in Peacock‘s limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters premiering on December 22. The streamer released the first official trailer above. Based upon the eponymous film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the 8-episode series will catch up with the beloved cast as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.  Returning cast includes all the originals: Morris Chestnut as Lance, Melissa De Sousa as Shelby, Taye Diggs as Harper, Regina Hall as...
IndieWire

Robert Downey Jr. Praised Chris Hemsworth for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Improv: He Hit the ‘Sweet Spot’

Chris Hemsworth reached a career peak thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s praise during “Avengers: Endgame.” Hemsworth recalled feeling hesitant about improvising an emotional scene as Thor, coping with loss post-Thanos. “Yeah, you’re always like, ‘Is this going to work,’ you know? I mean, I remember that scene [in ‘Avengers: Endgame]’ where I sort of start breaking down, pitching everyone the mission, and talking about my family, and who died, and so on…just little moments like that in your career where just everything lines up, and there was a bit of improv, and so on,” Hemsworth recalled during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast....
ComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role

Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
TVLine

The Conners Casts Jane Curtin as Dan's New Mother-in-Law — First Look

An original Not Ready for Primetime Player is headed to Lanford, just in time for the holiday season. TVLine can exclusively reveal that The Conners has cast two-time Emmy winner (and OG Saturday Night Live cast member) Jane Curtin as Doris Goldufski, mother of Dan’s wife Louise (played by Katey Sagal) and Jackie’s husband Neville (Nat Faxon). We also have a first look at her debut: In the episode, titled “The Dog Days of Christmas” and airing Wednesday, Dec. 7 (ABC, 8/7c), “The holidays are approaching and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time,” according to the synopsis. “Elsewhere, Darlene helps...
Boston

5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now

The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
OKLAHOMA STATE
seventeen.com

14 of the Best New Horror Movies to Watch in 2023

Last year's scary movies will be tough to beat — from the new Scream to Terrifier 2 and The Black Phone — there were plenty of thrills and chills to be had. But horror fans can rest easy in knowing that 2023 will be another hauntingly good year for the genre. From dark takes on classic children's stories to reboots of hit horror franchises from the '70s, this year will have you peeking out from under the covers for months to come.
TVLine

Al Strobel, Twin Peaks Actor, Dead at 83

Al Strobel, the actor who played Phillip Gerard (aka “The One-Armed Man”) on Twin Peaks, has died. He was 83. Strobel died Friday, Dec. 2, as confirmed by Peaks producer and longtime David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland. “Through the darkness of future past and much sadness we say goodbye to Al Strobel,” she said in a statement on behalf of his family. “He is an irreplaceable human being and will always be an important part of our Twin Peaks family.” A cause of death has not been revealed. The series’ co-creator Mark Frost paid tribute to Strobel on Twitter writing, “Oh no… Dear...
ETOnline.com

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Trailer: Optimus Primal Warns Optimus Prime of an Ominous Threat

The first trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is finally here, and it's packed with exciting chaos and duels throughout. In the teaser's opener, Anthony Ramos is seen driving a Porsche 911, an autobot dubbed Mirage and voiced by Pete Davidson. Ramos, oozing with swagger, slides out of Mirage with backpack in hand and is ready to take on the day. But as the trailer later shows, Ramos needs quite some time getting accustomed to his new sidekick.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

697K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy