Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

ABQ Twinkle Light Parade shines through rain, gloom

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, a tree in Old Town was brought to life with thousands of sparkling lights. Sticking with another tradition, the city held the Twinkle Light Parade Saturday. The parade started at Washington around 5:15 p.m. More than 120 entries marched down Central until they...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Steady rain continues tonight

The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque

The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening

The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Game and Fish rescue deer in hammock

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish officers came to the rescue of a deer stuck in a hammock. Officers found the buck in Los Alamos after a resident called for help. They were able to tranquilize the deer and remove the netting from his antlers. He was then released and is said […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3

Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2

Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal hit and run, Opioid settlement, Weekend rain, New sign, River of Lights

Friday’s Top Stories How often does child abuse & neglect occur in New Mexico? NM health department issues emergency order during respiratory virus spike Woman to receive thousands in lawsuit involving The Pit in Albuquerque Behind the Story: Parents allowed child visits amid abuse allegations NMSU steps up security following UNM campus shooting Man accused […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

