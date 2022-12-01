Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crossing guards across Albuquerque collecting canned foods for families in need
The drive will run from December 5 to 9.
Hotels by ABQ Sunport frustrated with being targeted by criminals
The hotels have tried to outsmart the thieves over the years by adding more security cameras and even automatic gates, with no success.
KRQE News 13
ABQ Twinkle Light Parade shines through rain, gloom
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday night, a tree in Old Town was brought to life with thousands of sparkling lights. Sticking with another tradition, the city held the Twinkle Light Parade Saturday. The parade started at Washington around 5:15 p.m. More than 120 entries marched down Central until they...
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
KRQE News 13
Steady rain continues tonight
The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.
In-N-Out launches own ugly Christmas sweaters
'Tis the season for some holiday cheer, fast-food style.
Patio in ABQ Old Town turns blue in support of law enforcement
"I thought this would be a good way to honor everybody in police enforcement," said Michelle Lameres, owner of Blackbird Coffee House.
KOAT 7
Your guide to holiday events in Albuquerque
The holiday season is here and many are starting to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for things to do this holiday season in Albuquerque, look no further. Here's a complete guide to holiday attractions going on in the Duke City. River of Lights. The River of Lights...
KRQE News 13
Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening
The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
Man repeatedly released following phone retailer burglaries in Albuquerque
A man is accused of causing thousands in damages to phone retail stores in ABQ.
Game and Fish rescue deer in hammock
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish officers came to the rescue of a deer stuck in a hammock. Officers found the buck in Los Alamos after a resident called for help. They were able to tranquilize the deer and remove the netting from his antlers. He was then released and is said […]
Albuquerque event will reward participants that turn in their guns
Looking to get rid of your firearm?
KOAT 7
WATCH: Twinkle Light Parade in Albuquerque's Nob Hill
The Twinkle Light Parade is underway in Nob Hill. Dozens of floats are participating in the yearly holiday event in Albuquerque's Nob Hill. Watch the parade in the video player above.
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
KOAT 7
BCSO's Air Unit is moving forward
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is moving forward with its Air Support Unit. Sgt. Charles Lill is now the new pilot and he's been with the department for more than 15 years. "I actually already have a fixed wing and a rotor wing license, so they're...
rrobserver.com
Everything you need to know before heading to the Twinkle Light Parade
Soon a glow will fill the streets of Route 66 in Nob Hill. Over 4,000 people are set to participate in the 2022 iteration of the Twinkle Light Parade. The event begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Nob Hill. According to Bree Ortiz, Community Events Division manager, the...
ABQ Biopark welcomes first penguin chick hatched at exhibit
Cheep-cheep! There's a new chick in town!
rrobserver.com
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday Dec. 3
Cross My Paws Animal Rescue will hold an adoption event tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm at the Petsense Rio Rancho location. “Please stop by if you’re looking for a new addition to your family or simply want to say “hello” and give some love to some awesome animals. Either way, we hope to see you,” Petsense said in a Facebook post.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
KRQE Newsfeed: Fatal hit and run, Opioid settlement, Weekend rain, New sign, River of Lights
Friday’s Top Stories How often does child abuse & neglect occur in New Mexico? NM health department issues emergency order during respiratory virus spike Woman to receive thousands in lawsuit involving The Pit in Albuquerque Behind the Story: Parents allowed child visits amid abuse allegations NMSU steps up security following UNM campus shooting Man accused […]
Comments / 1