The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. Playing the middle may work for the first Tribal or two, but as Survivor‘s Sami Layadi discovered Wednesday, failing to pick a side will eventually come back to bite you. After the legendary immunity challenge Last Gasp left three players (Karla, Owen and Cody) immune, Sami was one of only four players on the chopping block at this week’s Tribal Council. Despite his attempt to turn the tight duo of Karla and Cassidy against each other (and burning a few bridges along the way), the rest of the tribe just couldn’t trust his...

3 DAYS AGO