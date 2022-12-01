ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow Expected Sunday In Portland Metro Area

Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas starting at 3:30 am until 6:00 pm Sunday. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western portions of Washington and Columbia Counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near the Columbia Gorge, especially this morning.
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 6 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
It may be sunny but Saturday will also be cold and windy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to a frigid start to Saturday. How’s that wind treating you?. It’s going to be a dry day with some sunshine too. But there’s a price to pay for the sun. Not like California prices but the price we pay will be measured in miles per hour. Gusts around the Portland metro will range from 20 to 35 mph from the east.
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road

Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash. The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes. ODOT says...
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
