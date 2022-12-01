Read full article on original website
KXL
Snow Expected Sunday In Portland Metro Area
Portland, Ore. — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Portland and the surrounding areas starting at 3:30 am until 6:00 pm Sunday. Snow is expected and freezing rain is possible. Snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Accumulations should be greatest for elevations above 500 feet, as well as western portions of Washington and Columbia Counties. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph near the Columbia Gorge, especially this morning.
KATU.com
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
Sunday snow in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 6 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
Channel 6000
It may be sunny but Saturday will also be cold and windy
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Welcome to a frigid start to Saturday. How’s that wind treating you?. It’s going to be a dry day with some sunshine too. But there’s a price to pay for the sun. Not like California prices but the price we pay will be measured in miles per hour. Gusts around the Portland metro will range from 20 to 35 mph from the east.
Snowfall possible across low-lying areas of the Willamette Valley Thursday afternoon
Falling snow could be intermixed with heavier periods of rain around the greater Portland-Vancouver metro area and throughout the Willamette Valley on Thursday.
More snow possible Thursday morning for lower elevations
More wintry weather is on the way Thursday for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Snow showers possible in Portland area Thursday morning, but accumulation unlikely
PORTLAND, Ore. — A mix of rain and snow showers are moving through Oregon and Southwest Washington on Thursday, but with morning temperatures remaining above freezing in many areas, snow isn't expected to accumulate in most areas throughout the Portland-Vancouver metro area. The Portland International Airport reported a temperature...
Icy roads around Oregon: Officials warn drivers to slow down
Slick, icy roads are creating hazardous driving conditions around Northwest Oregon on Thursday. Portland’s National Weather Service office has warned drivers to slow down, especially around bridges, where black ice is more prevalent.
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a white Christmas for these areas
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a snowy Christmas for much of the U.S. in 2022.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Landslide closes section of Hwy 30 near Astoria, Clatskanie
A section of Highway 30 remains closed between Astoria and Clatskanie following a landslide Tuesday night.
Hwy 26 WB reopens after crash hospitalizes three
Three people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a major crash that closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 near Highway 217, according to Beaverton police.
OR-219 crash in Yamhill Co injures 2; one airlifted
A crash along OR-219 injured 2 people, one of whom was airlifted to a trauma hospital Saturday afternoon, TVF&R said.
PPB: Motorcycle crash in Lents Neighborhood results in fatality
The Portland Police Bureau reported on Thursday evening that a motorcycle crash in the Lents neighborhood has resulted in the death of an individual.
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
Motorcyclist, 23, dies in crash with Kia in Bethany
Despite emergency measures, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Bethany Saturday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
kptv.com
Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash. The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes. ODOT says...
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
