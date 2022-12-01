Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Christmas cheer, deals sweep through Sibley
SIBLEY—Unseasonably warm weather may not put people in a holiday mood, but Saturday was still a nice environment to take in the Christmas spirit in downtown Sibley. More than 20 vendors filled the American Legion building to provide shoppers with options for their Christmas lists or splurge on a treat for themselves.
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat~in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk~in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per month. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!!!
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Arts event features live Christmas music
SIOUX CENTER—A Christmas Showcase is returning to Sioux Center this holiday season. The showcase includes a cast of four men and four women who will perform a variety of solos, duets, men’s, women’s and whole group holiday themed ensemble numbers, like Sioux Center Arts’ version of a Bing Crosby TV special. This year’s hour program will also include a few readings.
nwestiowa.com
The Miracle of Christmas
Spencer Community Theatre bring classic to the stage. A classic Christmas tale is coming to life on stage in Spencer. The Spencer Community Theatre’s next production in their 63rd mainstage season will include the beloved holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street The Play.”. The show is set to...
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
kscj.com
TWO ESCAPE MORNINGSIDE HOUSE FIRE (Update)
MFIRE3(2) OC…….TO AN OUTLET. :25. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AS THE ROOF AND ATTIC ARE A TOTAL LOSS. THE RED CROSS IS ASSISITNG THE FAMILY. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM AN EARLY MORNING HOUSE FIRE THURSDAY NEAR GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH PALMETTO. SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton furthers plan for new day care
IRETON—Plans are coming together for a new day care facility in Ireton. An Ireton couple has come forward this fall to donate land for the proposed Ireton Community Daycare. The 0.86 acres donated currently is an empty lot on the corner of East Street and Third Street in Ireton.
nwestiowa.com
Friday high-fives at Orange City Elementary
ORANGE CITY—Orange City Elementary started a new Friday tradition four years ago. As students walk up to one of the school’s three entrances, there are volunteers there waiting, ready to greet them and deliver a high-five. High-Five Fridays brings groups of high school students and other members of...
Fire crews escort residents from Sioux City house fire
A Sioux City home caught fire Thursday morning with crews able to safely escort the occupants outside.
nwestiowa.com
Harold Schram, 76, Sibley
SIBLEY—Harold John Schram, 76, Sibley, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Country View Manor in Sibley. Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Reformed Church in Sibley. Burial will be at Holman Township Cemetery in Sibley. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, with family present 6-8 p.m., at Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley.
Stray of the Day: Meet Wally
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Wally, a 1-2 year old, male, German Sheperd and Labrador mix. He was found abandoned on the 2400 block of West street in late October. The shelter says he’s very shy and timid at first but once he warms up to you, […]
kiwaradio.com
First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
kiwaradio.com
Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock
Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Daskalakis Leaving KTIV: Where Is the Sioux City Anchor Going?
The citizens of Sioux City were in awe of anchor Stella Daskalakis from the moment of her first broadcast at KTIV News 4. Her smile, witty remarks, interviews, and serious reporting were only a few of her talent’s key facets. But now Stella Daskalakis is leaving KTIV. When the station announced her departure, Sioux City residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. Here’s what the award-winning journalist said about leaving KTIV News 4.
nwestiowa.com
Neil Lawton, 69, formerly of Inwood
CEDAR RAPIDS—Neil Edward Lawton was born on May 5, 1953 in Hampton, IA, the third son of Maurice and Margaret Lawton. He passed away from cancer on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, surrounded by his loving wife. He was raised in Ackley and...
nwestiowa.com
Dutch guests visit nephew's Kinsey class
SIOUX CENTER—A Kinsey Elementary School second-grader class got a look at life in the Netherlands through the eyes of two guests. It was part of Titus Landegent’s second-grade high achievement learner reading class. The goal of that course is to match gifted readers with literature that meets their reading levels and appropriately challenges them.
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden OK's hospital financing for expansion
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden City Council approved several agenda items at its Nov. 23 meeting to allow Hawarden Regional Healthcare to move forward on financing for its planned $11.2 million improvement project. The work will renovate and expand the emergency and radiology department and build a new clinic that would still...
sdpb.org
Tallest 2.5M gallon Lewis and Clark Water Tower opens in Beresford
The tallest water tower of its kind in the nation is now completed and ready to serve the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. The water tower is located in Beresford. It will serve Sioux Center, Hull and Sheldon, Iowa. Troy Larson is the executive director of Lewis and Clark...
siouxfalls.business
Piano business announces closure
Schoppert’s Piano Gallery, which opened a little more than a dozen years ago, will close in early 2023. Owners Cindy Schoppert-Pickett and Jay Tripp announced the closing late last week. The closing sale will run through mid-January. Schmitt Music is assisting with the sale. The building at 1020 E....
kiwaradio.com
Man Charged With First Degree Burglary After Orange City Assault
Orange City, Iowa — A Monona, Iowa man has been arrested on a warrant for burglary, assault and other charges after an incident in Orange City. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the Orange City Police Department, 35-year-old Michael Walters of Monona is accused of breaking into a home and assaulting the occupant early on November 21st. He was arrested on Thursday, December 1st.
