Gastonia infant has skull fracture, mother’s boyfriend arrested: Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia infant suffered a skull fracture and the boyfriend of the baby’s mother is now under arrest, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. last Saturday, Nov. 26, where staff at CaroMont Regional Medical Center suspected physical child abuse of an infant.

The 4-month-old baby had been brought to the hospital by their mother, according to the police report. The mother stated her boyfriend, Renaldo Johnson, 35, of Gastonia, told her the baby had fallen off the couch, and she immediately brought the baby to the medical center.

A CT scan revealed a skull fracture and multiple bruises were observed on the infant. Authorities said the infant’s injuries were inconsistent with Johnson’s explanations. The mother told officers Johnson was in the car, in the parking lot. He was located, and after providing a false name, officers were soon able to identify him and he was arrested.

The infant was transported to another Charlotte-area medical center for advanced care.

Johnson faces charges including felony physical child abuse.

He is being held on a $156,000 bond.

