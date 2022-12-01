Read full article on original website
MACON, Ga. — Folks in downtown Macon could stop by the first annual pop up shop at 830 High on High Street. The event was hosted by Wimberly Treadwell who owns the building. It included a large selection of things for people to buy, like natural soaps, pictures, creative maps, hats, socks, and much more.
Annual Winter Dog Show held in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry came out to spread Christmas cheer with their pets on Sunday by participating in the Winter Dog Show. The show began at 8 a.m., and was hosted by the Georgia Kennel Club at the Georgia Grown building at McGill Marketplace. Admission was free...
Warner Robins Christmas parade brings fun and festivity to Watson Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 64th annual Warner Robins Christmas parade kicked off on Saturday morning, with lots of fun and festive floats. 13WMAZ's morning anchors Wanya Reese and Katelyn Heck hosted coverage of the parade, and you can watch it here on the 13WMAZ YouTube page. Over 80...
City of Perry hosts Christmas parade for the first time
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry welcomed the Christmas spirit today as the city hosted the Perry Christmas parade for the first time. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Kellwood Drive, and continued to General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, and then ended on Macon Road via Carroll Street. Over...
Gordon Christmas Parade returns after 4 year hiatus
GORDON, Ga. — The Gordon Christmas parade kicked off on Saturday, after a 4 year hiatus. The festivities began at 3 p.m. in downtown Gordon, with the theme of the parade being "Home for the Holidays". The parade was also accompanied by an event called "Caroling on the Green"...
Peach County High School art students hope new courthouse mural sends positive message
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School art students unveiled a mural at the Peach County courthouse Thursday. The mural fills the wall of the courthouse's jury room. It was created by the students as a community service project. The mural shows the scales of justice, a symbol...
First ever 'Sneaker Ball' held to celebrate Macon's 200th birthday
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to get all dressed up - but don't forget your sneakers!. Macon-Bibb County's first ever 'Sneaker Ball' is being held at the Macon City Auditorium. Mayor Lester Miller is hosting the event on Friday December 9th, 2022, as part of the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon Celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
Forsyth gathers for 33rd Hometown Holiday Parade
FORSYTH, Ga. — The holiday season officially kicked off in Forsyth Thursday night with their annual Holiday Hometown Parade. It kicked off in downtown Forsyth with hundreds of spectators lining the streets to see floats, dancers, and, of course, Santa Claus. This year's theme was "Under the Mistletoe." Floats...
'So many deserving people': Robins Regional Chamber recognizes leaders with 'rockstar' awards
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 13 local "rockstars" left Thursday morning's Robins Regional Chamber Annual Meeting and Awards event with some new hardware. Robins Regional Chamber held their Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony Thursday at Southside Baptist Church. "It's a great production. It's a large production and I can tell...
Downtown Dublin decked out for Christmas parade
DUBLIN, Ga. — Downtown Dublin was filled with Christmas cheer on Saturday for the Dublin Christmas parade. It began at 2 p.m., and stretched over a mile through the Bellevue and Downtown Historic Districts. Several floats showed up, all representing the Dublin community that cruised down Jackson Street. There...
41nbc.com
VIDEO: ‘Disney on Ice’ returns to Macon this week
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Disney On Ice returns to the Macon Coliseum with “Let’s Celebrate.” The show kicks off Thursday, December 1st and runs through December 4th. “Let’s Celebrate” includes more than 50 Disney characters, with Mickey and Minnie as host. The show takes you on...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Jackson Chapel C.M.E. Church, Dublin
Though I can find no indication that this church is still in use, it is a wonderfully preserved example of a town church in the two-steeple style that has come to be associated with African-American congregations. African-American brick masons were often highly skilled and sought after in their communities and...
'They need to do better': Macon mom upset her child was lost twice at Bibb elementary school
MACON, Ga. — Jernicia Coger and Anice Coger Mosley are upset with Union Elementary School teachers and administration after their 6-year-old Jalen was left unwatched at school. On November 17, Jernicia waited to pick up her son at the bus stop by her home. She says he never got...
'We are trying to bless all the children': 2 Macon business owners give back for Christmas
MACON, Ga. — Business owners Courtney Waters and Elizabeth McCane know what it's like to not have much for Christmas. With the success of their Black-owned businesses, they want to give back to children who are less fortunate in the community. "We are trying to bless all the children...
School of the Week: Stratford Academy rolls out new robotics curriculum for middle schoolers
MACON, Ga. — Stratford Academy noticed something missing in their middle school curriculum and decided to give students a way to get creative and learn a new skill. "I really like researching things, and, like I said before, robotics is just a way for me to have a goal," student Aanika Das said.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Dudley’s Retreat, 1940s, Dublin
This structure was built to house the growing food business of the Dudley family when Dudley Funeral Home became the sole occupant of the nearby C. D. Dudley & Sons General Merchandise building. Herbert (Hub) and Mayme Ford Dudley were already leaders of the black community of Dublin and their Retreat Cafe became a community center. Well-known entertainers, including Little Richard, James Brown, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe all visited here while traveling through Dublin. I met a nice lady while I was photographing the property who remembered Mrs. Mayme Dudley quite well.
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
'I'm really honored': Warner Robins promotes women firefighters
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A couple of firefighters at the Warner Robins Fire Department are moving up in rank and breaking barriers as females in fire service. "It's a family. It's a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood." That's how new Lieutenant Aundrea Day describes the Warner Robins Fire Department. "Challenging,...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument Park, Dublin
This mural, completed in 2018, imagines a young girl’s hope for a better tomorrow and is the highlight of Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument Park, at the gateway to downtown Dublin. Located across from the First African Baptist Church, it honors Dr. King’s first speech and the roots of...
Dublin native gets big win on 'Wheel of Fortune'
DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin native made Central Georgia proud in his appearance on a popular CBS game show. According to the Dublin City Schools Facebook page, Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.
