Pop up Christmas art show comes to downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — Folks in downtown Macon could stop by the first annual pop up shop at 830 High on High Street. The event was hosted by Wimberly Treadwell who owns the building. It included a large selection of things for people to buy, like natural soaps, pictures, creative maps, hats, socks, and much more.
Annual Winter Dog Show held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry came out to spread Christmas cheer with their pets on Sunday by participating in the Winter Dog Show. The show began at 8 a.m., and was hosted by the Georgia Kennel Club at the Georgia Grown building at McGill Marketplace. Admission was free...
City of Perry hosts Christmas parade for the first time

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry welcomed the Christmas spirit today as the city hosted the Perry Christmas parade for the first time. The parade began at 10 a.m. on Kellwood Drive, and continued to General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, and then ended on Macon Road via Carroll Street. Over...
Gordon Christmas Parade returns after 4 year hiatus

GORDON, Ga. — The Gordon Christmas parade kicked off on Saturday, after a 4 year hiatus. The festivities began at 3 p.m. in downtown Gordon, with the theme of the parade being "Home for the Holidays". The parade was also accompanied by an event called "Caroling on the Green"...
First ever 'Sneaker Ball' held to celebrate Macon's 200th birthday

MACON, Ga. — Get ready to get all dressed up - but don't forget your sneakers!. Macon-Bibb County's first ever 'Sneaker Ball' is being held at the Macon City Auditorium. Mayor Lester Miller is hosting the event on Friday December 9th, 2022, as part of the Bicentennial Celebration as Macon Celebrates its 200th birthday in 2023.
Forsyth gathers for 33rd Hometown Holiday Parade

FORSYTH, Ga. — The holiday season officially kicked off in Forsyth Thursday night with their annual Holiday Hometown Parade. It kicked off in downtown Forsyth with hundreds of spectators lining the streets to see floats, dancers, and, of course, Santa Claus. This year's theme was "Under the Mistletoe." Floats...
Downtown Dublin decked out for Christmas parade

DUBLIN, Ga. — Downtown Dublin was filled with Christmas cheer on Saturday for the Dublin Christmas parade. It began at 2 p.m., and stretched over a mile through the Bellevue and Downtown Historic Districts. Several floats showed up, all representing the Dublin community that cruised down Jackson Street. There...
VIDEO: ‘Disney on Ice’ returns to Macon this week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Disney On Ice returns to the Macon Coliseum with “Let’s Celebrate.” The show kicks off Thursday, December 1st and runs through December 4th. “Let’s Celebrate” includes more than 50 Disney characters, with Mickey and Minnie as host. The show takes you on...
Jackson Chapel C.M.E. Church, Dublin

Though I can find no indication that this church is still in use, it is a wonderfully preserved example of a town church in the two-steeple style that has come to be associated with African-American congregations. African-American brick masons were often highly skilled and sought after in their communities and...
Dudley’s Retreat, 1940s, Dublin

This structure was built to house the growing food business of the Dudley family when Dudley Funeral Home became the sole occupant of the nearby C. D. Dudley & Sons General Merchandise building. Herbert (Hub) and Mayme Ford Dudley were already leaders of the black community of Dublin and their Retreat Cafe became a community center. Well-known entertainers, including Little Richard, James Brown, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe all visited here while traveling through Dublin. I met a nice lady while I was photographing the property who remembered Mrs. Mayme Dudley quite well.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument Park, Dublin

This mural, completed in 2018, imagines a young girl’s hope for a better tomorrow and is the highlight of Martin Luther King, Jr. Monument Park, at the gateway to downtown Dublin. Located across from the First African Baptist Church, it honors Dr. King’s first speech and the roots of...
Dublin native gets big win on 'Wheel of Fortune'

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin native made Central Georgia proud in his appearance on a popular CBS game show. According to the Dublin City Schools Facebook page, Dublin High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian and current Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets student Quincy Howard competed on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.
