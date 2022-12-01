Cantourage, Cannabis House And Together Pharma Partner To Increase Availability Of Medical Cannabis In Poland

Cantourage Group SE HIGH, Cannabis House and Together Pharma TGTR announced a partnership that makes Ugandan medical cannabis available in Poland for the first time. From the first week of December, Polish patients enrolled in the Cannabis House initiative will have access to Together Pharma's Glueberry OG cultivar, which will be distributed via selected pharmacies across the country. After Germany and the UK, Poland marks the third European market in which the product will now be available.

The supply agreement includes the importation of more than 500 kg of finished dried cannabis flowers over the upcoming three years. More products, already offered by Cantourage in the UK and Germany, will be introduced to the initiative in Poland in the coming months.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, stated: "We are excited to join forces with Cannabis House and Together Pharma to expand access to medical cannabis products for patients in Poland. We feel privileged to play a part in supplying Polish patients with high quality cannabis from Uganda and in time, broadening the portfolio of products available."

Dr. Grzegorz Kobyłecki, CEO of Cannabis House, stated: "Today, demand for medical cannabis in Poland is at an all-time high. The cannabis market in Poland has quadrupled over the last three years. Therefore, our partnership is an important step in ensuring that enough quality products will be available to patients. It should be emphasized that the experiment is not a clinical trial, but an initiative which holds bio-ethics approval. Given that cannabis from an unknown source could potentially contain mixtures of dangerous and addictive substances, we are proud to partner with companies such as Cantourage, who support us with high quality research material. Furthermore, given that the experiment has a three-year duration, we have worked hard to partner with groups with a stable market position."

Nir Sosinsky, managing director of Together Pharma, stated: "Our partnership with Cantourage continues to flourish and this latest development is extremely exciting for Together Pharma. The export of our products to Poland represents a new stage in the expansion of our global reach and strengthens our position in Europe, which is an important market for us. We are glad that our medical-grade cannabis flowers are being made available through Cantourage and Cannabis House in Poland, allowing for a sustainable supply to the benefit of patients across the country."

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of jarmoluk and lindsayfox via Pixabay