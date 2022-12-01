Read full article on original website
Zipline through dazzling lights to help non-profits at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center
STEVENS, Pa. — Who knew ziplining through hundreds of thousands of lights could help the local community? Guests at Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center can do just that and more. The outdoor adventure resort, Christmas Lights Walkthrough, will benefit seven local nonprofits every single weekend for the holiday...
A performance of "The Nutcracker" in Lancaster County will be about more than ballet
LANCASTER, Pa. — The holiday season is often accompanied by a performance of "The Nutcracker." In Lancaster, Viktor Yeliohin of the International Ballet Academy will being doing something a little bit different. Yeliohin is the artistic director of this year's performance at the High Performing Arts Center at Lancaster...
One $50,000 raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Lancaster County Sunoco. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers for two $50,000 prize tickets that were sold in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle. The winning ticket numbers, 00109516 and 00140233, were randomly drawn from among...
Furry Friends with Jarvis, the dog!
LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Jarvis, is brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Jarvis, a 7-year-old boxer mix, is a sweet and active pup who gets along with everyone he meets. Melody Sanders, CEO of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, describes Jarvis...
27 charged in large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-seven people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the Pa. Crimes Code and the...
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Lancaster County man, teen accused of trying to break into East Cocalico Township business
DENVER, Pa. — Two Lancaster County teens are facing charges after police say they were caught attempting to burglarize a business in East Cocalico Township Tuesday afternoon. Josiah Ingraham, 19, of Denver, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy, East Cocalico Township Police said Wednesday. His alleged...
Akron Borough plans to cut all funding to Ephrata Public Library
EPHRATA, Pa. — Neighbors are outraged and angered over the latest budget proposal from Akron Borough. In 2023, the Borough Council is planning to cut the $20,000 of funding it usually gives to the Ephrata Library. It would be the first time in borough history. “It completely blew my...
Central Pa. organizations hoping to inspire others to give back on Giving Tuesday
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Giving Tuesday is an opportunity for people to give back in any way they can. “We ask the community to remember the non-profit sector and the needs that we have to support our community. Particularly in these difficult times for so many families," said Kevin Ressler with the United Way of Lancaster County.
Lancaster County guinea pig breeder charged with cruelty, neglect: PETA
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — The owner of a Lancaster County guinea pig breeding operation was charged with animal cruelty and neglect following an investigation. David and Malinda King were running a breeding farm; according to PETA, Malinda King was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and seven counts of animal neglect on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
Philadelphia prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Philadelphia's elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature's two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court to declare that...
Lancaster County police investigating shots fired at alleged 'private party' establishment
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police are investigating a shooting in an eating establishment's parking lot. On Thursday, Nov. 24 at 3:44 a.m., police were dispatched to the parking lot of Soul Sensations, located at 3441 Columbia Avenue, for a report of shots fired, according to East Hempfield Township Police.
Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Manheim Township Police. The incident occurred Saturday at 3:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found Gordon Kopf, 71, of Leola, lying unconscious along...
Former legislator involved in crash, victims want help paying damages
DOVER, Pa. — Former State Rep. Brian Sims, who served part of Philadelphia County until yesterday, was involved in a car crash earlier this month that injured two people. Now the two drivers who were hit are asking who is going to help cover the cost of the damage.
Two Lancaster County men arrested on weapons and drug charges
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County men were arrested and charged with multiple weapons and drug offenses. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, a search warrant was obtained for 729 Beaver St. in Lancaster in response to ongoing drug-related activity in the area. Due to the high-risk...
Lancaster County teen accused of leading police on chase in stolen vehicle
TERRE HILL, Pa. — A Lancaster County teen was accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle over the weekend. The 15-year-old suspect, whose identity was not released, allegedly stole the vehicle and led police on a chase along North Reading Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
