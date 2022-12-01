ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX 43

One $50,000 raffle ticket sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Lancaster County Sunoco. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers for two $50,000 prize tickets that were sold in the New Year's Millionaire Raffle. The winning ticket numbers, 00109516 and 00140233, were randomly drawn from among...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Jarvis, the dog!

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Jarvis, is brought to us by the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County. Jarvis, a 7-year-old boxer mix, is a sweet and active pup who gets along with everyone he meets. Melody Sanders, CEO of the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, describes Jarvis...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Update (Dec. 4): The Lancaster County Coroner's office identified the victim of the single-vehicle crash as 41-year-old Chad Rapp of Columbia. The coroner said Rapp was the passenger inside the SUV. The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office responded to the scene of a reported shooting in Columbia on Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to emergency dispatch accounts. Columbia Police later confirmed that one person is dead and another injured in the shooting, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. The incident...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Philadelphia prosecutor sues to stop lawmakers from removing him

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Philadelphia's elected prosecutor asked a state court Friday to halt a Republican-led effort to remove him from office, arguing that the process ended when the Legislature's two-year session ran out earlier in the week. District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat, wants Commonwealth Court to declare that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

