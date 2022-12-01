Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Searching For New City Clerk After Johnson’s Resignation
Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson is stepping down later this month, with the search underway for a new top city administrative official. Cadiz Mayor Todd King says he received Johnson’s two-week notice Wednesday. Johnson says she has enjoyed her time as Cadiz City Clerk. Johnson says she hopes her...
whopam.com
Joshua J. De’Bi
(38, Oak Grove) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
wpsdlocal6.com
Activists to meet in Bowling Green ahead of Saturday's Emmitt Till demonstration
BOWLING GREEN, KY — Civil Rights group True Healing Under God is meeting outside of the Warren County Justice Center at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, ahead of Saturday's planned demonstration in front of the home of Carolyn Bryant-Donham. According to a Friday release from the group, founder John C....
whopam.com
Christian, Trigg County Farm Bureaus ‘top counties’ at annual meeting
The Christian, Trigg and Lyon County Farm Bureaus were named “top counties” in their respective categories during the 103rd Kentucky Farm Bureau annual meeting. They are each recognized for outstanding programming and for having a positive impact on both the community and its membership.
whopam.com
Charles Richard Maddux, Sr.
(88, Pembroke) Private services will be heard at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.
whopam.com
Janet Scroggins Holmes
Private memorial services for 71 year old Janet Scroggins Holmes of Benton, KY will be held at a later date. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge.
whopam.com
Threats cancel Bowling Green Christmas parade
A Christmas parade planned for yesterday in Bowling Green was canceled following threats directed at protesters at an Emmett Till rally. The Jaycees Christmas Parade in Bowling Green was canceled out of caution, as multiple protests were planned to demand justice for Till, the 14-year old Black teenager who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 after a white woman alleged he whistled at her and touched her.
College Heights Herald
BGPD receives threat towards protestors resulting numerous canceled events
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The Bowling Green Police Department received a shooting threat towards “groups who intend on protesting in front of the Justice Center & the 1000 blk of Shive Ln,” according to a public safety alert sent this morning.
whopam.com
Leonard Werley
(60, Princeton) Memorial services will be held at a later date. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge.
WKRN
Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Overnight shooting under investigation in Clarksville. A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot in a parking lot in Clarksville early Sunday morning. Report: More millennials are moving to...
whopam.com
Clark Dean Moshier
(Age 68, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Friday December 9th at 5pmat Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site
A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Christmas Parade Kicks Off Holiday Season
A bevy of Christmas lights on vehicles of all shapes and sizes helped kick off the Christmas Holiday season in Cadiz Saturday night during the annual Christmas Parade. More than 50 floats and vehicles were in the parade this year with entry fees raising more than $1,300 in donations to the Trigg County Toys for Tots program conducted by the Trigg County Ambulance Service.
whvoradio.com
Explosive Destroyed, Roadway Reopened In Cadiz
Authorities have reopened South Road in downtown Cadiz after the bomb squad has safely destroyed an explosive found Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that was a military explosive was removed.
wkdzradio.com
Man Wanted In Hopkinsville Robbery
Authorities are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery at Jersey Mike’s on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Anthony McCoggle entered the restaurant wearing a blue hoodie and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. He then fled...
whopam.com
Ollie Henderson Jr
(Age 70) Funeral service will be Monday December 5th at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
kentuckytoday.com
Trigg County sheriff indicted on misdemeanor charges
CADIZ, Ky. — A Trigg County grand jury has indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges. Trigg County Circuit Court Clerk Stephen Washer said the grand jury met Wednesday morning and was presented with the investigation. The charges against Acree were the only ones heard by the grand jury.
wnky.com
Emmett Till demonstrations arrive in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A protest demanding justice for the 1955 brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till made an appearance in Bowling Green today. Several demonstrations took place in relation to demanding the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham, a woman living in Bowling Green who accused Till of making advances towards her nearly 70 years ago in Mississippi.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
WBKO
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
Comments / 0