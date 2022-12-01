ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Ashton Kutcher Does First Sit-Down Interview With Twin Brother in The Checkup Trailer

Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher and his brother are reflecting on his recent health scare. In the upcoming Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That ‘70s Show alum recounts his Aug. 8 diagnosis with the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis. And as the Nov. 30 trailer shows, Ashton's twin brother Michael Kutcher joins him on the emotional journey.
Shailene Woodley, David Beckham and More Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Earthshot Ceremony

Hollywood is rallying together for an important cause. On Dec. 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony—an award created by the Prince of Wales to celebrate honorees that work in environmental change—at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Mass. Among those joining the royals to support the cause included Shailene Woodley, Ellie Goulding, Chloe X Halle, David Beckham and Rami Malek.
BOSTON, MA
Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz

Watch: Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram. Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz. In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.
Orange Is the New Black's Brad William Henke Dead at 56

Football player turned actor Brad William Henke has passed away. The Orange Is the New Black actor died in his sleep Nov. 29, his agent Sheree Cohen told E! News. He was 56. "Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy," his manager Matt DelPiano added in a statement to E! News. "A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."
NEBRASKA STATE
Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs

Watch: Spice Girl Mel B Calls Out "Dickhead" James Corden. Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars. The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
