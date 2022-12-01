Football player turned actor Brad William Henke has passed away. The Orange Is the New Black actor died in his sleep Nov. 29, his agent Sheree Cohen told E! News. He was 56. "Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy," his manager Matt DelPiano added in a statement to E! News. "A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO