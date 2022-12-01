Read full article on original website
See Prince Harry Slip Into Spider-Man's Suit For The Sweetest Reason
Move over Tom Holland. Introducing Spider-Prince. Prince Harry did his best superhero impression as he recorded a special holiday video message for children who have experienced the death of a...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Violet Affleck Is So Grown Up During Rare White House Appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl—whose dad is Ben Affleck—stepped...
New Cheating Rumors Erupt in RHOP's Shocking Mid-Season Trailer
Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
‘The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, ‘Abductions,’ Recap and Ending Explained
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 6 ramps up the drama, leading to a shocking ending. It may tie into who dies during next week's finale.
How Hilaria Baldwin Embraces the “Chaos” of 7 Kids With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her secret to raising seven "Baldwinitos." The yoga instructor revealed how she keeps calm amidst the chaos of raising her seven kids—Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Maria, 22 months, and Ilaria, 3 months—with husband Alec Baldwin.
Ashton Kutcher Does First Sit-Down Interview With Twin Brother in The Checkup Trailer
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher and his brother are reflecting on his recent health scare. In the upcoming Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That ‘70s Show alum recounts his Aug. 8 diagnosis with the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis. And as the Nov. 30 trailer shows, Ashton's twin brother Michael Kutcher joins him on the emotional journey.
What ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Got Wrong About Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend’s Reunion
Peter Townsend and Princess Margaret reunited after their broken engagement, as shown in 'The Crown' Season 5. But how did it actually happen?
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech
Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten...
Shailene Woodley, David Beckham and More Join Prince William and Kate Middleton at Earthshot Ceremony
Hollywood is rallying together for an important cause. On Dec. 2, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony—an award created by the Prince of Wales to celebrate honorees that work in environmental change—at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Mass. Among those joining the royals to support the cause included Shailene Woodley, Ellie Goulding, Chloe X Halle, David Beckham and Rami Malek.
See Kim Kardashian Hit Miami With Karlie Kloss and Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian is in Miami mode. The Kardashians star stepped out in the Magic City on Dec. 1—two days after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized—for a night out on the town during Art Basel...
Lenny Kravitz Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message to Daughter Zoë Kravitz
Watch: Channing Tatum Jokes With Zoe Kravitz's Dad Lenny on Instagram. Lenny Kravitz let love rule in a sweet birthday tribute to his daughter Zoë Kravitz. In honor of the actress' 34th birthday, the singer celebrated on Instagram with a black and white throwback photo of himself cradling his baby girl.
Orange Is the New Black's Brad William Henke Dead at 56
Football player turned actor Brad William Henke has passed away. The Orange Is the New Black actor died in his sleep Nov. 29, his agent Sheree Cohen told E! News. He was 56. "Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy," his manager Matt DelPiano added in a statement to E! News. "A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."
Why Mel B Called James Corden and Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell "Dickhead" Celebs
Watch: Spice Girl Mel B Calls Out "Dickhead" James Corden. Melanie "Mel B" Brown has some spicy words for her fellow stars. The singer didn't hold back when she was asked who she considers to be the "biggest dickhead celebrity" by Channel 4's The Big Narstie Show host Mo Gilligan during a recent appearance on the U.K. talk show.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Relationship Advice on Instagram
The queen of the cryptic posts strikes again. Khloe Kardashian recently dished out some sound relationship advice on her Instagram Stories. On Dec. 3, the 38-year-old shared a quote that...
Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe With New Hair Transformation
Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair...
Prue Leith Reveals Why The Great British Baking Show Hasn’t Had an All-Star Season Yet
The Great British Baking Show: All-Stars won't be happening anytime soon. On the heels of the series' 13th season, judge Prue Leith is explaining why she and Paul Hollywood haven't gotten the show's winners back together for a shot at the ultimate crown (or, in their case, cake platter). "If...
Michelle Yeoh Weighs In On Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill In The Witcher
Michelle Yeoh isn't exactly hunting for a new Geralt. Yeoh, who stars as the honorable sword-elf Scian in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, is weighing in on The Witcher's controversial decision to recast Geralt from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth. "I think Henry did such an amazing job," Yeoh exclusively...
Donatella Versace Pens Birthday Message to Late Brother Gianni
Donatella Versace is honoring her late brother on his birthday. The fashion mogul penned a moving message to Gianni Versace on what would have been his 76th birthday on Dec. 2. Alongside photos of...
