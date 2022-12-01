Read full article on original website
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
‘The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6, ‘Abductions,’ Recap and Ending Explained
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 6 ramps up the drama, leading to a shocking ending. It may tie into who dies during next week's finale.
Star Wars: Solo Writer Explains Why He Wants To Bring Back Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra
Solo: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2018 and was written by Return of the Jedi scribe Lawrence Kasdan along with his son, Jonathan Kasdan. Currently, the younger Kasdan is promoting his new Disney+ series, Willow, which is a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy film of the same name. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Kasdan was asked about Solo and he talked about Qi'ra, the role played by Emilia Clarke. He shared that he would like to see Lucasfilm take the same "Special Presentation" approach as Marvel and revealed why Qi'ra is a character he wants to bring back.
Berserk Cosplay Brings Back The Series' Most Despised Villain
Berserk's Griffith has easily become one of the most hated villains in anime history. With the series first beginning in the 1980s, we've had plenty of instances where the man responsible for the Band of the Hawk has proved just how nefarious he could be. Now, with the current anime series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, bringing Griffith back, one cosplayer has given the White Hawk a fresh new take as the manga continues under writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga.
Mortal Kombat Director Has Some Disappointing News for Fans
Ed Boon, the creator and director of Mortal Kombat and Injustice at NetherRealm Studios, has some disappointing news for fans of both series. The Game Awards is next week and there have been rumblings and speculation NetherRealm Studios will unveil its new game at the show as it did in 2018 when it revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world. That said, while this speculation was reasonable, it's apparently off the mark. How do we know? Well, Boon himself has confirmed as much.
Willow Producer Explains How Val Kilmer's Role in Top Gun: Maverick Inspired the Disney+ Series
Earlier this year, Val Kilmer was seen reprising his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise. However, there was another iconic role that he was unable to come back to this year: Madmartigen from Willow. The new Disney+ series of the same name debuted this week and sees Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing Madmartigen's children, but Kilmer is not in the fantasy show. However, producer Jonathan Kasdan recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Kilmer's role in the Top Gun sequel served as inspiration for Willow.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean - What's Next Following The Finale?
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become a freight train of popularity in the anime world, with Netflix and David Production recently bringing Jolyne's story to a close in the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean. Now that the sixth part of the series has ended on the small screen, here's what we know so far about the Joestars' future and whether we'll be seeing the arrival of a Steel Ball Run anime in the near future. While it might be some time before the Joestars hit the screen once again, the manga is looking bright.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
My Hero Academia: Why Fans Are Hyped for the Anime's Next Episode
My Hero Academia is making waves with its new season, and it seems the anime has finally made fans go haywire. After its latest episode dropped this weekend, everyone from Deku to Dabi swarmed social media with trending tags. It seems everyone is keeping a close eye on the next episode of season six. So if you don't know why that is, well – you should brace yourself now.
Yellowstone Fans Think Jamie Will Get a Shocking Ending on the Series
Now in its fifth season, Paramount Network's Yellowstone may be one of the most popular shows on television, but for the Dutton family, things are more complicated than ever on the ranch. There are more outside challenges than ever before for the Duttons and the Yellowstone and even with John Dutton now the governor offering some level of protection from those increasing threats, the position gets more and more precarious all the time. And with the series this deep in, some fans think that it could be starting to wind down and lead to its narrative conclusion — which in turn has led to an interesting fan theory about who some fans think will come out on top in the end and it may not be someone you expect.
SNL Prefers "Big Boy" Chris Pratt Over Guardians of the Galaxy in Hilarious New Song
Last night, Nope star Keke Palmer hosted Saturday Night Live and she made history by announcing she was pregnant during the opening monologue. Palmer was also joined by musical guest SZA and some of the ladies of SNL for the music video "Big Boy," which is all about ditching the skinny dudes this cuffing season. The song had a hilarious nod to Marvel star Chris Pratt who famously got ripped when he joined the franchise for Guardians of the Galaxy back in 2014. In the music video, SZA is looking at Pratt as Star-Lord when she decides to replace it with an image of him as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, which is the role that helped him rise to fame.
Marvel's Daredevil Creator Sets Up New Series at FX
Drew Goddard is known for many exciting projects. Not only was he a writer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in the day, but he also wrote films such as Cloverfield and The Martian and served as an executive producer on other huge shows like Lost and The Good Place. Goddard also directed the movies Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. However, Marvel fans will know him best for executive producing and developing Daredevil for Netflix. Now, Goddard is returning to TV with a new pilot. According to Variety, FX has placed a pilot order for The Trenches, a new animated series.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
Doctor Strange 2: Hayley Atwell Says Captain Carter Didn't Fit Her Vision for Peggy
Captain Carter actress Hayley Atwell didn't exactly love Peggy Carter's characterization in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a new interview with Digital Spy, the star explained how she felt in no uncertain terms. Atwell admitted, "It was definitely not, you know, the trajectory that I see for Peggy. I would definitely like her to have more to do." Now, the Agent Carter actress wouldn't be the first star to have some issue with her character in one of these massive franchises. (Looking right at you sequel trilogy Star Wars stars.) But, it is important to note that Captain Carter and the rest of the Illuminati were variants from a different timeline. Whenever we meet Reed Richards of Earth-616 and the Captain Carters from beyond the time stream, it feels like they might be quite a bit different than what fans saw in the Doctor Strange sequel. But, maybe they could make her a bit more lighthearted and altruistic next time around. The Multiverse means that none of this is slowing down. Check out more of her thoughts right here.
The Last of Us HBO Trailer Contains Notable Callback to The Last of Us Part 2
The latest trailer for HBO's upcoming TV adaptation of The Last of Us contains a rather notable callback to The Last of Us Part II. Within the past day, HBO finally showed off our best look so far at The Last of Us via a new video that dropped in proximity to Brazil Comic-Con. And while this trailer might have contained a number of familiar scenes that line up with what was seen in The Last of Us video game, those at HBO and Naughty Dog also snuck in a reference tied to the PlayStation game's 2020 sequel.
AMC+ Cancels Hit Series Despite Season 2 Renewal
In the wake of news of planned large-scale layoffs at AMC Networks, AMC+ has cancelled a hit series despite a Season 2 renewal earlier this year. According to Deadline, AMC+ is no longer going forward with the second season of Peter Ocko's sci-fi/drama series, Moonhaven. The series ended its six-episode first season run back in August and was given an early Season 2 renewal in July. According to the report, the cancellation of Moonhaven is part of the network's wide scale cost cutting measures which include write-downs for up to $475 million.
WWE: Becky Lynch's Cut Marvel Role Details Reportedly Revealed
It's been rumored for a while that WWE Superstar Becky Lynch had been in talks with Marvel Studios for a role in the MCU, though she hasn't actually appeared in the MCU as of yet and other details have been scarce. Now a new report from Fightful Select sheds some light on her Marvel role, and while we still don't know the character she was set to play, the report states that Lynch did film a scene for Marvel's Eternals, but the scene, which was slated to be a post-credits scene, did not end up being used.
Marvel's Loki Season 2 Casts Game of Thrones Actor
The second season of Loki recently wrapped production, and it will see the return of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role as well as Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. During D23 Expo in September, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of the Marvel series, but he's not the only newcomer you can expect to see in the show. Today, Deadline reported that Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie (who played Lysa Arryn) will also be a part of Loki's second season.
Venom Director Ruben Fleischer to Helm New Comic Adaptation From The Boys Creator
Venom and Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer is dipping back into the world of comic book adaptations once again. On Thursday, it was announced that Fleischer will helm an adaptation of Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal, a live-action take on the graphic novel of the same name from Garth Ennis and Goran Sudžuka. The movie is being produced alongside AWA Studios, which originally published the graphic novel, as well as LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced recent hits like Birds of Prey and Promising Young Woman. The script for Marjorie Finnegan will be written by Catya McMullen, who is known for Georgia Mertching is Dead.
