Prince William, Kate Middleton U.S. Visit: Who Are Looking After Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are now in the U.S. for the second Earthshot Prize ceremony. The royals arrived overseas Wednesday, November 30, and the visit would last until Friday, December 2. So, where are their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis?

Prince William and Kate Middleton Photo by Reuters

Prince William and Kate Middleton's first visit to the U.S. under King Charles III's reign see them without their three children. Who is looking after Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis?

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwalls will stay in Boston for three days. They are set to give £1 million Earthshot prize as part of their initiative to encourage everyone and even organizations to make a move to solve the global warming problem.