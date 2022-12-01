ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet gets a new patch, but performance issues persist

By Dave Aubrey
 3 days ago

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is getting patched, but we might be waiting a while for performance fixes

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get their first patch, but issues persist (; 1:05)

The latest mainline Pokémon generation, Scarlet & Violet, has launched to a mixed response. While the main game seems to be excellent, performance and technical issues plague the game almost constantly, as we outlined in our Scarlet & Violet review .

But we can hope that these issues will be patched out over time, and today a new patch was released for Scarlet & Violet, bringing the game up to version 1.1.0.

One of the primary glitches fixed in this new patch relates to the Elite Four and Champion fights at the end of the Victory Road storyline. Previously, the music in these battles would repeat on a loop, which became tedious after five tough fights.

The patch also introduces the first season of Ranked Matches, which will allow competitive players to fight online for glory.

Ceruledge is one of Scarlet & Violet's toughest creatures.

It’s unclear right now whether or not several “helpful” bugs have been removed, including the hill climb bug , run speed glitch , and item duplication glitch .

The patch notes also include an apology to players of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet that have had a bad experience, stating the following:

“We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.”

The full patch notes are as follows:

  • Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium – please check the in-game notice for more details about Ranked Battles Season 1.
  • An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.
  • Other select bug fixes have been made.

For everything, check Nintendo’s official patch notes , and for more on Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, take a look at our guides, including the best Pokémon of each type .

