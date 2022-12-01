Read full article on original website
The most innovative tech products of 2022
We spend a lot of time here at Digital Trends fussing over the best tech products on the market, but just because something is the best doesn’t necessarily mean it pushes the envelope or drives the world of technology forward in any way. So rather than recapping the best products of 2022, we wanted to take a moment to shine a spotlight on the ones that did something interesting, unusual, and potentially transformative in their respective category. With that in mind, here are our picks for the most innovative tech products of 2022.
Apple’s VR headset may launch soon, intriguing leak suggests
Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset is basically the worst-kept secret in the tech world at this point. Now, a new detail has emerged: the operating system powering the device has been internally renamed to “xrOS” at Apple, forsaking the earlier mooted name of “realityOS.” The name change could suggest Apple is gearing up to reveal the headset to the world.
The most innovative streaming devices of 2022
Here’s the thing about streaming devices. They don’t change a whole lot. They do what they’re meant to do — stream video, and maybe some other stuff — but the underlying tech doesn’t change much. And that’s because the way we stream video hasn’t really changed, either. So the differences are more on the edges. That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen improvements, however. And while our list of the best streaming devices hasn’t changed overall, there definitely are some differences to note this year.
The most innovative headphones of 2022
We’ve been in something of a golden era for personal audio for more than two decades if you start counting with the launch of the first iPod. You might think that there’s simply no more room for new features or improvements, and yet if anything, the pace of progress — especially in headphones and earbuds — has only increased. In 2022, companies started to look at ways to overcome wireless audio’s traditional limitations, sometimes successfully, sometimes a little less so. But either way, we’re here to recognize the products that really stepped out on a limb.
Nvidia and AMD GPU prices could skyrocket again in 2023. Here’s why
The price of both Nvidia and AMD GPUs could skyrocket in 2023, providing an extra incentive to order your new graphics card before the end of year. If the costs do rise, it won’t be a conspiracy by Nvidia and AMD to make amore profit, but rather an unfortunate circumstance of U.S. import tariffs expiring.
How to post a Short on YouTube
Shorts are short-form videos and they're basically YouTube's answer to TikTok. And similar to how you can create and post TikTok videos using the TikTok app, you can record, edit, and post Shorts directly from the YouTube mobile app. And in this guide, we're going to show you how to...
These are the wireless earbuds I’m taking on a beach vacation
I have not done any serious traveling since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020. But I can’t take it anymore. The sun, surf, and scuba are all calling my name, and I’m heading back to the Caribbean. And along with the usual choices regarding clothing, swimwear, cameras, and reading material, I’m faced with a far more serious question: which earbuds or headphones should I take?
This ridiculous smartwatch has a hidden pair of earbuds inside
Smartwatches are getting weird again, and this time, Huawei is leading the charge. The company has given us a teaser of its next wearable, the Huawei Watch Buds. This one looks like another well-crafted smartwatch from Huawei — until you see its lid opening to reveal two wireless earbuds.
What does the lock mean on Snapchat?
If you’re new to Snapchat (or just a casual Snapchat user), you might not be aware of all of its features, including a certain lock-shaped icon. If you’ve ever wondered what that little lock icon means on Snapchat, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll explain what the lock is for and how it’s connected to a Snapchat feature.
Android 13 is now available for Android TV
Google today announced that Android 13 is now available for the Android TV operating system. It “brings further improvements in performance and accessibility to help our developers build engaging apps for the next generation of TVs.” So there’s that. As is always the case with OS updates,...
How to block people on Snapchat
Sometimes to maintain your peace on social media apps you need to block certain users from being able to contact you. On Snapchat, you might need to block a friend or just prevent strangers from contacting you at all. We can show you how to do both and how to unblock people if you change your mind later.
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
ChatGPT: how to use this viral OpenAI chatbot
The ChatGPT general-purpose chatbot prototype developed by OpenAI is now available as a free research preview and anyone can try out. OpenAI is well-known for having developed the text-to-image generator DALL-E, and is now taking a stab at automatic text-generation AI. The chatbot is based on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 technology model, which is intended to have more of a flow, as if you are chatting with a real person. Typing in your query should result in a detailed response with several sentences or paragraphs.
Best Buy is having a 1-day sale on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
As 2022 draws to a close, you might be thinking about how you can be more productive in 2022. If you’re in the market for a new laptop that can do it all, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals for you right here! You can grab the Microsoft Surface Laptop right now from Best Buy for $1,000, saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300 — and this deal is for today only, so you’d better move fast before it sells out.
