Georgia State

3d ago

Vote blue, walker has no clue to anything,republicans I can’t believe walker and Greene where do you find these people

Vicky Graham
3d ago

It doesn't matter when life begins. The entire argument is a red herring, a distraction, a subjective and unwinnable argument that couldn't matter less. No one has the right to use your body, against your will, not even to save their life or the life of another person. That's it. That's the argument. You cannot be forced to donate blood, marrow or organs, even as thousands die each year on waiting lists. They cannot even harvest your organs after death without your explicit written, pre-mortem permission. Denying women the right to any medical treatment means that they have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.

Vicky Graham
3d ago

So, why demand women have children they do not want & cannot afford? Anti-abortion Zealots are all gooey-eyed about Fetuses. Insist all be born. Among the worst things that can happen to an infant is to be born into a home that does not want them; "doubly worse" if that home is one of poverty. Unwanted, underprivileged children do not often grow into solid, well educated, hard working, productive law-abiding citizens. Many become sullen, resentful, semi literate, non-productive and outright dangerous. The Far Right makes no sense in this double think. Let the people who don't WANT children, NOT have them!

Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Washington Examiner

Georgia Supreme Court hands Warnock legal win on Saturday early voting

The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the state Republican Party to shut down early voting on Saturday, effectively handing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) a legal win ahead of his Dec. 6 runoff against Herschel Walker. "Upon consideration, the emergency petition for writ of certiorari and...
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
The Independent

Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
