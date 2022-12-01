Vote blue, walker has no clue to anything,republicans I can’t believe walker and Greene where do you find these people
It doesn't matter when life begins. The entire argument is a red herring, a distraction, a subjective and unwinnable argument that couldn't matter less. No one has the right to use your body, against your will, not even to save their life or the life of another person. That's it. That's the argument. You cannot be forced to donate blood, marrow or organs, even as thousands die each year on waiting lists. They cannot even harvest your organs after death without your explicit written, pre-mortem permission. Denying women the right to any medical treatment means that they have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.
So, why demand women have children they do not want & cannot afford? Anti-abortion Zealots are all gooey-eyed about Fetuses. Insist all be born. Among the worst things that can happen to an infant is to be born into a home that does not want them; "doubly worse" if that home is one of poverty. Unwanted, underprivileged children do not often grow into solid, well educated, hard working, productive law-abiding citizens. Many become sullen, resentful, semi literate, non-productive and outright dangerous. The Far Right makes no sense in this double think. Let the people who don't WANT children, NOT have them!
