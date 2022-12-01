Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
wdrb.com
La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Wave 3
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
WLKY.com
LaGrange teenager dies after late-night crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A LaGrange teenager has died after after a crash late Friday night. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 17-year-old Ayden Altman died as a result of injuries sustained in a traffic collision on I-71 South between mile markers 22 and 23 in Oldham County. It...
WLKY.com
LMPD: One dead, one injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in southwest Louisville. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive just off of Saint Andrews Church Road for a report of a shooting. When officers...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 4 family members killed in apparent murder-suicide in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the four people killed Saturday morning in an apparent murder-suicide. The victims have been identified as 49-year-old Mary Stanton, 17-year-old Andrianna Stanton, 11-year-old Brianna Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton. The Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to a...
Wave 3
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the family members involved in the murder-suicide in the Valley Station neighborhood has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Mary Stanton, 49, Adrianna Stanton, 17, Brianna Stanton, 11, and Gary Stanton, 60, were the four victims in this incident.
LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive. Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both...
17-year-old ID'd as victim of I-71 crash in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham County authorities have released the name of a victim who died following a late-night crash on I-71. The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed 17-year-old Ayden Altman died from complications of blunt force injuries. Police said the crash was reported Friday night around 11:45 p.m. on I-71...
wdrb.com
74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Yorktown Apartment residents await their fate as Louisville Collegiate School reconsiders turning the complex it into a parking lot. Inside the Cards: Dec. 3 2022. Updated: 17 hours ago. Watch UofL Basketball Head...
Four found dead in suspected Louisville murder-suicide
Police found four people dead in a Kentucky home in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday morning after receiving calls of a shooting with “multiple victims.”
15-year-old arrested after assault, 17-year-old dead in shooting
Kentucky State Police and the Hodgenville Police Department are investigating a reported assault that occurred near the 100 block of East Forest Avenue.
WLKY.com
Police investigating shooting in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a residence in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle. When officers arrived...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
Wave 3
Victim of workplace accident identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
WLKY.com
22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
Three charged in Owensboro crime spree; police looking for one more
Detectives from the Owensboro Police Department charged two juveniles and one adult on December 2, in relation to a crime spree in downtown Owensboro. Police say they are searching for another individual involved in the spree with additional charges to follow.
