Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

La Grange teenager dies from crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange teenager died after a crash on Interstate 71 in Oldham County on Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on I-71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

WLKY.com

WHAS11

LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive. Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

wdrb.com

74-year-old woman dies in multi-vehicle wrong-way crash near Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday. Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood

LMPD: 4 killed in murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police investigating shooting in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot inside a residence in the St. Denis neighborhood Thursday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 6 p.m. they responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Rockaway Circle. When officers arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say father physically assaulted 2-week-old boy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested the father of a 2-week-old boy Thursday afternoon, hours after police say he physically assaulted the child. According to court documents, 28-year-old Jurrell Conn was taken into custody just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He's charged with four counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of workplace accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after a Southern Indiana workplace accident has been released. Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, was injured November 28 while working inside a trench in the 700 block of McKinley Ave. in Clarksville. The work was being done as part of a sewer project.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

22-year-old man dies in Clarksville 'workplace accident'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after what a coroner called a "workplace accident" in southern Indiana. According to a coroner's report, Emmanuel Martinez Moran, 22, died Monday after an accident in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue in Clarksville, Indiana. Moran was reportedly in a trench when...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

