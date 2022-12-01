‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ kicks off Christmas season in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Live spectacular “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is coming to Columbus for the first time this week for two performances at the Palace Theatre.
A Broadway-style production filled with contemporary circus arts, Holidaze is at the Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. A cast of holiday storybook characters come to life during the 115-minute two-act show, including a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets are on sale starting at $33 and reaching around $100. Purchase admission here .Holiday festivals and tree lightings in central Ohio
Amid a background of wintery sets and scenery, Holidaze is a family-friendly production with singers, dancers, toy soldiers and reindeer with an ensemble of aerial circus acts, jugglers, skippers, acrobatics and more.
The world-renowned cast of performers are accompanied by an original music score with twists on favorites like “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
Part of Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group, Cirque Dreams has produced shows for Broadway, national tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts and venues worldwide. Since 1993, more than 50 million people have a experienced a show by Cirque Dreams.List: Holiday light displays in central Ohio
Holidaze is touring in more than 40 cities across the U.S. Learn more here .
