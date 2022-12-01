ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

‘Cirque Dreams Holidaze’ kicks off Christmas season in Columbus

By David Rees
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Live spectacular “Cirque Dreams Holidaze” is coming to Columbus for the first time this week for two performances at the Palace Theatre.

The cast of Holidaze will perform two performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)

A Broadway-style production filled with contemporary circus arts, Holidaze is at the Palace Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. A cast of holiday storybook characters come to life during the 115-minute two-act show, including a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets are on sale starting at $33 and reaching around $100. Purchase admission here .

Amid a background of wintery sets and scenery, Holidaze is a family-friendly production with singers, dancers, toy soldiers and reindeer with an ensemble of aerial circus acts, jugglers, skippers, acrobatics and more.

The world-renowned cast of performers are accompanied by an original music score with twists on favorites like “Deck the Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

    The cast of Holidaze will perform two performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)
    The cast of Holidaze will perform two performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)
    The cast of Holidaze will perform two performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)
    The cast of Holidaze will perform two performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)
    The cast of Holidaze will perform two performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)
    The cast of Holidaze will perform two performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)
    The cast of Holidaze will perform two performances in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Cirque Dreams Holidaze)

Part of Cirque Du Soleil Entertainment Group, Cirque Dreams has produced shows for Broadway, national tours, casinos, theme parks, resorts and venues worldwide. Since 1993, more than 50 million people have a experienced a show by Cirque Dreams.

Holidaze is touring in more than 40 cities across the U.S. Learn more here .

A number of concerts, performances, and shows celebrating the holiday season are taking place throughout central Ohio this December. Find additional shows here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

