Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas
Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers
Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
loudounnow.com
County Government Offers Trash Drop-off After Hauler Suddenly Closes
Loudoun County will be offering a temporary trash drop-off service on the next two Saturdays to residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash. The Leesburg-based waste-hauling company informed customers on Wednesday that it would cease operation. The company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Meanwhile, some former customers—primarily in...
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks
Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
WTOP
Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games
Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
Hoya
WMATA Installs Gates to Reduce Fare Evasion
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rolled out prototype faregates Nov. 17 to make it harder for riders to evade Metro fares. WMATA installed two types of new gates at the Fort Totten station as part of an effort to make up for tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue from fare evasion this fiscal year. Half of the new faregates feature saloon-style doors that rise higher than the previous barriers, and the other half include rounded additions to the sides of the gates to prevent riders from using their hands to push up and over the barrier.
PLANetizen
Free Rides, Overnight Service Considered for Metro Transit in D.C.
“D.C. leaders are scheduled to vote on legislation next week that would make Metrobus free to ride in the District,” reports Justin George for the Washington Post. “The measure also would include round-the-clock service for some major Metrobus routes. D.C. Council members are expected to vote Tuesday. The changes would begin in July.”
bethesdamagazine.com
State senator, county exec spar with Council member, temporary Planning Board chair over state planning bills
Ongoing drama involving the county’s Planning Board and other county officials took another turn this week, thanks to a few state bills sponsored by State Sen. Ben Kramer (D-District 19). Kramer has drafted bills that impact aspects of how the executive and legislative branches interact with the county’s Planning...
Laurel residents warned of dangerous damaged meters stemming from power surge
BALTIMORE -- Laurel residents were told to be wary of the potential risks associated with a power surge in their area on Saturday, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.The power surge damaged meters, which in turn had the ability to harm a person given that they could still have electricity flowing through them, fire officials said.The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company asked residents to avoid the meters and report any damage to BG&E, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.BG&E had crews working in the area where Laurel Bowie Road intersects with Contee Road in the late afternoon, fire officials said.
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Silver Line Extension racks up ridership with Dulles Station stop
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, including the highly anticipated Dulles station, opened to the public over two weeks ago and since then more than 60,000 people have entered one of the new stations. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) opened the...
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
baltimorebrew.com
Self-dealing, political payback and drift
The prospects for Nick Mosby’s probably illegal pension bill are now shaky. But the whole saga is a sad commentary on the state of Baltimore City government. [OP-ED] The Baltimore Board of Ethics asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay signing Bill 22-0292 until it could issue a formal opinion on the bill. Instead, Scott vetoed it.
fox5dc.com
3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
mocoshow.com
Two Injured in Gaithersburg Collision on Sunday Evening
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision with entrapment on Quince Orchard Road and Sioux Lane in Gaithersburg at approximately 5:20pm on Sunday evening, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival crews found two vehicles involved in the collision with...
Comments / 0