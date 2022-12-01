ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

electrek.co

This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas

Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers

Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
loudounnow.com

County Government Offers Trash Drop-off After Hauler Suddenly Closes

Loudoun County will be offering a temporary trash drop-off service on the next two Saturdays to residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash. The Leesburg-based waste-hauling company informed customers on Wednesday that it would cease operation. The company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Meanwhile, some former customers—primarily in...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
ROCKVILLE, MD
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Two Reston golf courses closer to becoming mixed-use villages and public parks

Developer proposes converting Reston’s golf courses into mixed-use villages. Developers have nominated Reston’s two golf courses to undergo redevelopment as part of Fairfax County’s Site-Specific Plan Amendment process. Proponents say redevelopment would adhere to Reston founder Robert E. Simon’s vision for an inclusive and accessible community. (Fatimah Waseem / FFXNow)
RESTON, VA
DC News Now

3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Hoya

WMATA Installs Gates to Reduce Fare Evasion

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) rolled out prototype faregates Nov. 17 to make it harder for riders to evade Metro fares. WMATA installed two types of new gates at the Fort Totten station as part of an effort to make up for tens of millions of dollars of lost revenue from fare evasion this fiscal year. Half of the new faregates feature saloon-style doors that rise higher than the previous barriers, and the other half include rounded additions to the sides of the gates to prevent riders from using their hands to push up and over the barrier.
WASHINGTON, DC
PLANetizen

Free Rides, Overnight Service Considered for Metro Transit in D.C.

“D.C. leaders are scheduled to vote on legislation next week that would make Metrobus free to ride in the District,” reports Justin George for the Washington Post. “The measure also would include round-the-clock service for some major Metrobus routes. D.C. Council members are expected to vote Tuesday. The changes would begin in July.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Laurel residents warned of dangerous damaged meters stemming from power surge

BALTIMORE -- Laurel residents were told to be wary of the potential risks associated with a power surge in their area on Saturday, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.The power surge damaged meters, which in turn had the ability to harm a person given that they could still have electricity flowing through them, fire officials said.The Baltimore Gas and Electric Company asked residents to avoid the meters and report any damage to BG&E, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.BG&E had crews working in the area where Laurel Bowie Road intersects with Contee Road in the late afternoon, fire officials said.
LAUREL, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Self-dealing, political payback and drift

The prospects for Nick Mosby’s probably illegal pension bill are now shaky. But the whole saga is a sad commentary on the state of Baltimore City government. [OP-ED] The Baltimore Board of Ethics asked Mayor Brandon Scott to delay signing Bill 22-0292 until it could issue a formal opinion on the bill. Instead, Scott vetoed it.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency

CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Two Injured in Gaithersburg Collision on Sunday Evening

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision with entrapment on Quince Orchard Road and Sioux Lane in Gaithersburg at approximately 5:20pm on Sunday evening, according to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. Upon arrival crews found two vehicles involved in the collision with...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

