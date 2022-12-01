ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

WSU releases Shocker baseball’s 2023 schedule

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While the Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers’ basketball season is in full swing, preparations are already being made for the spring with the release of the baseball team’s schedule.

Last season, the Shockers underwhelmed, finishing 21-36 and 9-15 in the conference. In October, head coach Eric Wedge announced he was stepping away from the program due to health concerns.

Assistant Athletic Director for Baseball Operations and Player Development Loren Hibbs will be the interim head coach until Wedge returns.

Heading into 2023, the Shockers start the season with a seven-game road trip, playing Long Beach State in California and Utah Tech in St. George, Utah. The team will play its home opener against Oakland on March 3 at Eck Stadium.

The Shockers will play two other Kansas schools this season, matching up with the University of Kansas Jayhawks on March 8 and April 26. They will play the Kansas State University Wildcats on April 18 and May 2.

Old Missouri Valley Conference rival Creighton will welcome Wichita State for a three-game road trip in Omaha, Nebraska, from March 17 to 19. Those games will be played at Charles Schwab Field, where the College World Series is held annually.

To see the full schedule, you can visit the GoShockers website by clicking here.

