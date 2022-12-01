Camp Hamilton joins the Bakersfield Christmas Parade

As you’re enjoying the Christmas Parade this year, one float you won’t want to miss is Camp Hamilton. You’ll be able to recognize it thanks to its trees dedicated to veterans and its signature benches.

In the midst of the Vietnam War, a unit of marines made the commitment that after the war no one would be forgotten. Camp Hamilton is the result of that promise, founded by retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Glenn Denton. The camp now honors hundreds of veterans with memorial trees.

“I was lucky enough to be one of the the survivors, so it’s been my life-long mission since 19 years old to have this park," Denton said. “Currently we have I think right at 357 trees that are dedicated. Each one of those trees is a living memorial.”

This year, as Camp Hamilton volunteers prepared to enter their first ever float in the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, there was no question what the they should do.

“These tree, which will have name plates on them, to show people that every tree out here has a name on it, will be the centerpiece," said Camp Hamilton Vice President Jennifer Scott.

Along with the memorial trees the camp’s float will be adorned with their signature benches, decorated by volunteers who spent hours working to bring the camp’s spirit to the parade.

“The theme is 'Hometown Christmas', and we feel that Camp Hamilton is very welcoming," Scott said. "One of the things you see when you come to our pierce hall are our benches that say Camp Hamilton.”

After all that work, those volunteers will be atop the float inviting Bakersfield to help them in recognizing Denton’s commitment.

“We honor them, and we do the trees for them," Denton said. "The floats just another way to get that information out to the community.”

If you’d like to get involved in Camp Hamilton, you have the chance to do so on December 10. The Camp will be hosting their Camp Christmas Cleanup and they’re looking for volunteers to help them put solar lights on their memorial trees.

Camp Hamilton is located at 34999 Lerdo Highway. For more information, visit their website here .