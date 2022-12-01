ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Fire department treasurer accused of stealing more than $350,000

New Columbia, Pa. — Officials at White Deer Township Fire Department attempted to buy new equipment and discovered that someone stole thousands of dollars in funds. The fire department treasurer, Leann Fisher, 48, was arraigned Thursday for allegedly stealing a total of $351,978 from the fire company since December 2018, according to state police at Milton. District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch set Fisher's bail at $25,000 unsecured for a felony theft charge. ...
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

18-year-old arrested for car thefts

Osceola, Pa. — Police were led on a chase Wednesday when they received a report of a stolen car in Tioga County Jacob Canfield, 18, of Osceola, was arrested a short time later for stealing a victim's dark blue 2016 Subaru Legacy from their home in Middlebury Center, state police at Mansfield say. Troopers saw Canfield driving the Subaru at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23 on Locey Creek Road in Osceola...
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
fox9.com

Shoplifter attacks employee with crowbar, sets their car on fire: Charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shoplifter is facing assault and arson charges after attempting to hit a store employee with a crowbar, then setting their car on fire. William Robert Olson, 47, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree arson from an incident at a Dollar Tree store on Sept. 26, 2022.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WBRE

Homicide suspect charged with assaulting inmate

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate, awaiting trial for a 2021 homicide, was charged with assault for allegedly punching a fellow prisoner. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on July 19, 2022 police were informed of an assault that resulted in an inmate being taken to the Wilkes-Barre […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
KX News

Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota

MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
MOORHEAD, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Game Commission trying to ID man accused of shooting deer from parking lot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission needs the public's help identifying a man who it says went on an illegal hunt in a Marshall Township parking lot. The Game Commission says the man shot and killed an antlered whitetail deer in a parking lot off Keystone Drive. Officials believe this happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 6 after a buck and doe were seen walking the lot. Rifle deer season began in the state on Nov. 26.The man — seen driving a white Toyota Tundra crew cab with white fender flares, tinted windows, black rims and a push bar — allegedly shot the buck from the driver's side window. He then put the buck in the back of his truck and drove off toward Thorn Hill Road, the Game Commission says. It is against the law to hunt from a vehicle. It's also against the law to hunt, shoot, trap, take, chase, or disturb wildlife within 150 yards of any occupied residence, camp, industrial, or commercial building without the permission of the occupants.The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking anyone with information to report it to its southwest region at 1-833-PGC-hunt.
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
