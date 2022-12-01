Read full article on original website
Parents of gunman settle suit over PA State Police barracks ambush
(Scranton) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, and...
fox29.com
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
Former Pa. volunteer fire company treasurer accused of stealing $355K over 4 years
WHITE DEER - The former treasurer of a volunteer fire company in Union County is accused of stealing approximately $350,000 from the organization over a four-year period. Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of theft and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. The investigation...
Fire department treasurer accused of stealing more than $350,000
New Columbia, Pa. — Officials at White Deer Township Fire Department attempted to buy new equipment and discovered that someone stole thousands of dollars in funds. The fire department treasurer, Leann Fisher, 48, was arraigned Thursday for allegedly stealing a total of $351,978 from the fire company since December 2018, according to state police at Milton. District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch set Fisher's bail at $25,000 unsecured for a felony theft charge. ...
Pennsylvania fire department treasurer allegedly steals over $300K of funds
NEW COLUMBIA, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Deer Township Fire Department treasurer is being accused of stealing over $300,000 worth of funds from the department over the course of nearly four years. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in July 2022, members of the White Deer Township Fire Department reported to troopers the theft and […]
18-year-old arrested for car thefts
Osceola, Pa. — Police were led on a chase Wednesday when they received a report of a stolen car in Tioga County Jacob Canfield, 18, of Osceola, was arrested a short time later for stealing a victim's dark blue 2016 Subaru Legacy from their home in Middlebury Center, state police at Mansfield say. Troopers saw Canfield driving the Subaru at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23 on Locey Creek Road in Osceola...
PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck
A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the...
Chill Grill restaurant to reopen this month in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — Hope MacFarland this week said her recipe for wing sauce is “the best.” Customers will be able to
Nearly 30 charged in drug trafficking ring operating in several Pennsylvania counties
Dozens of people have been charged in a major drug trafficking ring involving multiple Pennsylvania counties.
Wolf orders flags to half mast to honor York County fire chief
When you look up and see state flags at half mast this weekend, think of Troy Dettinger. Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on public buildings in York County to fly at half-staff to honor Dettinger, the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief of Dover, Pennsylvania. Dettinger...
fox9.com
Shoplifter attacks employee with crowbar, sets their car on fire: Charges
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shoplifter is facing assault and arson charges after attempting to hit a store employee with a crowbar, then setting their car on fire. William Robert Olson, 47, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of second-degree arson from an incident at a Dollar Tree store on Sept. 26, 2022.
Homicide suspect charged with assaulting inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate, awaiting trial for a 2021 homicide, was charged with assault for allegedly punching a fellow prisoner. According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on July 19, 2022 police were informed of an assault that resulted in an inmate being taken to the Wilkes-Barre […]
$25K in cell phones stolen during Walmart smash and grab in St. Marys
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A smash and grab robbery at Walmart in Saint Marys is being investigated after the suspects made off with $25,000 worth of cell phones. According to state police out of Punxsutawney, a man and woman wearing face masks walked into Walmart on Million Dollar Highway at 6 a.m. Nov. 17 […]
27 charged in large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Twenty-seven people were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization across Pennsylvania, according to Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the Pa. Crimes Code and the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County officials exploring future jail options; another tour of SCI-Retreat planned
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County officials will take another tour of the former site of State Correctional Institution-Retreat this week, as they explore future options for the county jail. Mark Rockovich, head of the county division of corrections, gave a detailed presentation at Tuesday’s county council work session. It focused...
Three sentenced for supplying pill that killed Falls Township woman
Three men were sentenced to state prison earlier this week for supplying a pressed fentanyl pill that was made to look like Percocet that killed Amanda Shields, of Falls Township, two years ago. Ryan Shields, the victim’s husband, was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in prison; Patric Hish, 33,...
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy, 43, arrested for murder of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor who was found buried in a backyard in Pennsylvania
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police have confirmed that live-in boyfriend Anthony Kennedy was arrested for the murder of Adrianna Taylor who was found buried...
Game Commission trying to ID man accused of shooting deer from parking lot
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission needs the public's help identifying a man who it says went on an illegal hunt in a Marshall Township parking lot. The Game Commission says the man shot and killed an antlered whitetail deer in a parking lot off Keystone Drive. Officials believe this happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 6 after a buck and doe were seen walking the lot. Rifle deer season began in the state on Nov. 26.The man — seen driving a white Toyota Tundra crew cab with white fender flares, tinted windows, black rims and a push bar — allegedly shot the buck from the driver's side window. He then put the buck in the back of his truck and drove off toward Thorn Hill Road, the Game Commission says. It is against the law to hunt from a vehicle. It's also against the law to hunt, shoot, trap, take, chase, or disturb wildlife within 150 yards of any occupied residence, camp, industrial, or commercial building without the permission of the occupants.The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking anyone with information to report it to its southwest region at 1-833-PGC-hunt.
