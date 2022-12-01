Package delivery damaged or lost? Shipping insurance may not cover

Getting a package delivery can be exciting. But opening it, well, that can be shocking if you find something broken inside. Or in the case of Pam in Phoenix, you can see how the package was delivered.

Pam shared video with us from her Ring doorbell. It shows a delivery person just outside his van, throwing a package to Pam's front door.

And she says it's not the first time.

Fortunately, I haven't had many experiences with finding damaged deliveries. But recently, I was talking to a couple of shoppers who say it happens to them often.

"My candles are always broken," says one of them.

The other says, "yeah, everything is broken."

Pam got lucky. Her delivered item was a pair of shoes.

But what do you do if you get a broken box, a damaged delivery or you don't get anything at all?

In a March poll, security.org found 54% of Americans say they've had at least one delivery stolen. In Arizonan, 18% say they had the issue in the last year.

Whether damaged or lost, check the carrier's insurance coverage. With major deliverers, it's $100 of insurance included and you can buy more.

Check tracking info to find dates, times, and the name of the carrier if not obvious. Keep all purchase receipts to know the item's value when filing a complaint. And check filing deadlines.

For damage claims, it's 21 days with FedEx.

Check insurance and lost/damage claim policies:

You could avoid home delivery altogether. Amazon Hub offers pick-up lockers at many Arizona stores.

FedEx and UPS also offer in-store pickups.

Or you can keep the "at home" convenience, making it hidden and more secure with a porch delivery box.

I found one on Amazon for $248.

It has an anti-drop slot, video, an alarm and it notifies you of a delivery.

Oh, it can also be bolted to the wall.

Overkill? Maybe, until you remember seeing videos like Pam's.

And avoid tracking scams saying you missed a delivery or need to confirm something by clicking. Don't click.

You could allow scammers in.

If you get a text with a link from the US Postal service, it's a scam.

They don't send links in texts.

UPS and FedEx do send links but say you have to opt-in in order to get them.

The Federal Trade Commission offers more help in avoiding text tracking scams.

