Arizona State

Native youth organization is helping build up communities

By Allison Rodriguez
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
A Valley - based Native youth organization has been helping shape the members of its programs for decades.

UNITY stands for United Indian Tribal Youth. ABC15 sat down with Executive Director Mary Kim Titla who went through the program herself.

“I decided to go to a conference in Oklahoma, a youth conference where I met other Native youth who were like-minded,” she said.

All 22 federally recognized Arizona tribes are involved in the youth organization, but so are hundreds more from 36 states.

The goal is to prepare members with different skills in whatever their interests are. On this day, members Audri Mitchell and William Mosley were doing some communications and media work at UNITY’s headquarters in Mesa.

Mosley is originally from New Jersey but now calls Arizona home. He said, “I had family that's already here. And my UNITY family here."

Titla explained members are working to identify and address the top issues they feel are facing tribal youth.

"Among those issues include substance abuse, bullying, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, tribal language preservation,” she said.

One factor in shining light on issues is the use of social media. It's a tool that's making a huge difference.

"Our young people are utilizing technology in ways that I never dreamed of. They are natural in front of the camera. They can read a prompter like it's nobody's business, but they understand the power of the media.”

UNITY members recently returned from the White House Tribal Youth Summit in Washington, D.C. — and it had a big impact on them.

"When they're able to meet with movers and shakers, they again rise to the occasion. They express their concerns, and they also give solutions... ‘Here's what we're concerned about. And here's what we believe you can help us and address it,’” Titla explained.

It's ultimately about helping these youth reach their fullest potential.

"Where that potential leads them, could be back in their own tribal communities where they're helping to address those issues, they may run for tribal council one day, they may become community leaders," Titla said.

UNITY played a big role in bringing all the Arizona tribes together for the Phoenix Suns' ORIGINATIV launch. For more information, visit their website.

