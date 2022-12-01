ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1520 The Ticket

This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve

It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night

A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Burnsville father called hero after saving his kids from carjacker: "I'm a dad doing dad things"

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A Burnsville father is being called a hero after saving his kids from a carjacker. Derek Gotchie chased down his stolen SUV that had his four children inside, all of them under the age of five.Derek Gotchie was on the 800 Block of Russel Avenue North dropping gifts off to a friend.His wife, Deanah, had taken the last item out and asked him to shut the trunk to keep their four kids inside warm."I'm shutting the trunk this guy jumps out of this taxi minivan, runs to my truck. I run to the door of my truck...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota

If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Winter Carnival unveils 2023 button designs

MINNEAPOLIS -- The button designs for the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, the Vulcan Krewe, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs Saturday evening at Union Depot.This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. Okuk is the first BIPOC artist to create the carnival's button designs.Buttons can be purchased at Cub Foods, SPIRE Credit Union, City County Credit Union, as well as some small businesses around the metro. Click here for a full list of sellers.The festival runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 5, 2023.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location

The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
STILLWATER, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County

Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
PINE COUNTY, MN
