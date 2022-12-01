Read full article on original website
Mayor Frey wants Minneapolis earmarked as a haven for those wanting gender-affirming healthcareEdy ZooMinneapolis, MN
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Why Did Popular Minnesota Chocolate Shop Shut Down Right Before the Holidays?
Reading bad things happen to good people infuriates me and when it's around the holidays it breaks my heart. This is one of those instances where my heart dropped a little after reading what happened to a popular chocolate shop in Minnesota about an hour from St. Cloud. Ever heard...
This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve
It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
Hope Breakfast Bar owners plan new location in Eagan
Hope Breakfast Bar at 1 S Leech St. in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The restaurateurs behind a popular breakfast spot founded in a historic St. Paul firehouse in 2019 are planning to expand to Eagan. Hope Breakfast Bar, also located in...
Burnsville father called hero after saving his kids from carjacker: "I'm a dad doing dad things"
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A Burnsville father is being called a hero after saving his kids from a carjacker. Derek Gotchie chased down his stolen SUV that had his four children inside, all of them under the age of five.Derek Gotchie was on the 800 Block of Russel Avenue North dropping gifts off to a friend.His wife, Deanah, had taken the last item out and asked him to shut the trunk to keep their four kids inside warm."I'm shutting the trunk this guy jumps out of this taxi minivan, runs to my truck. I run to the door of my truck...
Former Hennepin Co employees charged with falsifying timecards, selling equipment
(FOX 9) - A man and woman are charged with theft by swindle after allegedly falsifying timecards for hours that were never actually worked, while one also stole and resold government equipment. Nguyen Cong Le, 41, of Columbus, Minnesota is charged with five counts of theft by swindle, and Samantha...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
St. Paul Winter Carnival unveils 2023 button designs
MINNEAPOLIS -- The button designs for the 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival have been revealed.Members of the St. Paul Winter Carnival Royal Family, the Vulcan Krewe, and Klondike Kates took turns unveiling each of the four designs Saturday evening at Union Depot.This year, the carnival recruited artist Gene Okuk, known for his use of unique colors and textures, to create the designs. Okuk is the first BIPOC artist to create the carnival's button designs.Buttons can be purchased at Cub Foods, SPIRE Credit Union, City County Credit Union, as well as some small businesses around the metro. Click here for a full list of sellers.The festival runs from Jan. 26 through Feb. 5, 2023.
Family, loved ones say goodbye to 17-year-old killed while trying to buy sneakers
On Saturday morning, hundreds packed into Elim Lutheran Church in Robbinsdale to say goodbye to a life tragically cut short. 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson was fatally shot outside an apartment complex in Plymouth on Nov.14. He thought he was going to buy a pair of high-end sneakers, but instead was killed in cold blood in a robbery scheme.
Hero dad who stopped carjacker who fled with his kids identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Burnsville man after he stopped a carjacker who had left with his four children in the car. Derek Gotchie was dropping off gifts at a friend’s house on the 800 block of Russell Avenue North in Minneapolis on Wednesday. As Gotchie was...
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Burnsville man chases his own stolen vehicle–with his kids strapped inside–and crashes into it to stop thief
A Burnsville man said he made the quick decision to chase after a man who’d stolen his SUV and four small children and then ram into it with another stolen vehicle in order to stop him this week in Minneapolis.
Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location
The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Chinese restaurant closing after 50 years in Columbia Heights
4905 NE Central Ave. in Columbia Heights, Minn. Google Streetview. After 50 years in business, the owners of Asia Chow Mein in Columbia Heights have announced the restaurant will be closing. In a message shared on their website, husband-and-wife duo Tim and Winnie Ng said they've made the difficult decision...
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
