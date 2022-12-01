Gov. Edwards Encourages Rural Communities to Take Advantage of Rural Development Support for Federal Funding Opportunities

At today’s commission meeting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) presented the state’s stock assessment of red drum to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC). The stock assessment shows that while the spawning stock is still above limits, it is being depleted at a rate that requires management changes.LDWF monitors two portions of the red drum stock, the juvenile stock (up to age 5 and generally under 27 inches in length) that resides in inshore waters and the adult spawning population (greater than age 5) in nearshore coastal waters. Red drum is unique in that the vast majority (97%) of harvest is on the juvenile stock when it is between 16 and 27 inches in length or about 1.5 to 4 years old. Given this type of harvest strategy, the amount of red drum that moves through the fishery and into the offshore spawning population is critical to the future status of the stock.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO