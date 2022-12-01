Read full article on original website
wslmradio.com
ISP Investigating Crash after 4-Year-Old Rushed to Children’s Hospital
Indiana State Police (ISP) crash scene investigators and detectives are investigating a tragic Wednesday morning crash that sent a four-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Around 8:30 Wednesday Morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department requested ISP assistance with crash reconstruction after responding to a head-on crash involving injuries....
Monroe County deputy injured after pursuit suspect T-bones squad car
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County deputy was reportedly injured after a pursuit suspect intentionally struck a squad car on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department stated that around 7 p.m. Saturday Greene County central dispatch advised deputies were in pursuit of a two-ton black Chevy Suburban on State […]
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
Wave 3
Driver seriously injured in crash on 2nd Street Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U-Haul truck crashed on the Clark Memorial Bridge Saturday Night. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the crash happened just before 8 PM. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the U-Haul was traveling north on the bridge when it lost control, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and hit another vehicle.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
WLKY.com
LMPD: One dead, one injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead and another is injured following a late night shooting in southwest Louisville. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive just off of Saint Andrews Church Road for a report of a shooting. When officers...
Jasper car accident leaves $7,000 in damage to Kimbal International
A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and $10,000 in car damages.
WISH-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed after shooting in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Louisville Saturday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:15p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2100 block of Cardinal Woods Drive. When officers arrived...
LMPD: Woman dies after three-vehicle collision on Buechel Bypass
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a car crash on Buechel Bypass around noon on Friday. Third Division officers say a passenger vehicle was headed northbound on Buechel Bypass when the driver, 74-year-old Karen Claxon, lost control of the vehicle. Police say Claxon drove...
Indiana Daily Student
Parents of IU student killed in scooter crash file lawsuit against driver charged in his death
Parents of IU student killed in September car-scooter crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver facing preliminary charges for his death. . Nathaniel Stratton, 20, died Sept. 18 after 22-year-old Madelyn Howard, allegedly driving drunk, reportedly hit him with her car at the intersection of North Walnut Street and East 12th Street around 2 a.m.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim who died after a crash on I-71 in Oldham County. According to the coroner’s office, Ayden F. Altman, 17, was killed after a crash on I-71 southbound near mile markers 22 and 23. Altman died...
Officials identify Huntingburg woman hit by a train
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) says on November 29, around 3:50 p.m., HPD and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area of North Main and 8th Street in reference to a female pedestrian that was struck by a train. Police say the initial dispatch stated that the female was unresponsive […]
Wave 3
Father charged with abuse of 2-week-old infant in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a man accused of abusing his 2-week-old child multiple times while caught on camera. Jurrell Conn, 28, was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, according to an arrest report. Louisville Metro Police officers were called to a home...
bloomingtonian.com
Woman allegedly sets fire to car on Kirkwood Thursday, then walks away
Police arrested a 66-year-old woman who allegedly set her car on fire late Thursday night on Kirkwood, according to the Bloomington Police Department. Police were called around 11:26 p.m. by a caller who had been driving near the intersection of Kirkwood and Madison when he saw a car on fire. The caller told police he noticed the car smoking and then saw a woman feeding newspapers into a car window. He said the woman then walked away.
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
wbiw.com
Lengthy standoff in Jennings County comes to a conclusion
JENNINGS CO. – A 12-hour standoff with an armed wanted man in rural Jennings County came to an end on Thursday afternoon when the suspect took his life. The incident began shortly after midnight Thursday when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rural residence on County Road 550 West in western Jennings County, Indiana after receiving reports that a wanted man, Cory D. Jenkins, 38, was at the residence.
WISH-TV
3 firefighters sustain injuries after commercial building fire with partial collapse in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A late night fire to a commercial office building that happened in Columbus has an unknown cause at this time, according to Columbus Fire Department. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Columbus Firefighters responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a report of a commercial building fire after a passerby discovered flames and called 911.
wbiw.com
Detectives investigate the death of a child as a homicide
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at approximately 12:13 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from Bedford Police Department dispatch advising that their officers responded to IU Health Bedford Emergency Department regarding a possible case of child abuse or neglect. It was determined by those responding...
wdrb.com
Father describes 7-month-old's 'trauma' from day spent at Louisville day care where worker faces abuse charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The father of an infant who was allegedly abused inside a Louisville day care said his son had "a lot of trauma" that day. Ryan Russell said he fully expected Wednesday's indictment, in which a Jefferson County Grand Jury charged Racheal Flannery with 10 counts of criminal abuse. Flannery was arrested in early October when she worked at Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons.
