DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be considerably warmer than yesterday as highs top out near the 70-degree mark. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. We’ll start out Saturday in the low 50s and end up in the mid 70s. Clouds and moisture will increase a bit ahead of a weakening cold front. This uptick in moisture with the front will also lead to the development of a few showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. We’ll give it about a 30% chance for rain for the late PM hours with this in mind.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO