wdhn.com
Warming up in the days ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be considerably warmer than yesterday as highs top out near the 70-degree mark. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. We’ll start out Saturday in the low 50s and end up in the mid 70s. Clouds and moisture will increase a bit ahead of a weakening cold front. This uptick in moisture with the front will also lead to the development of a few showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. We’ll give it about a 30% chance for rain for the late PM hours with this in mind.
wdhn.com
National Weather Service assesses storm damage at Slocomb home
SLOCOMB, Ala, (WDHN) — The National Weather Service has been out surveying storm damage across Alabama today. In Slocomb, one family’s house was heavily damaged and their carport — all but destroyed. The National Weather Service announced that they have determined this damage was caused by an...
wdhn.com
Walk the Dog Forecast for December 2, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be considerably warmer than yesterday as highs top out near the 70-degree mark. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies. Once again, you’ll be...
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
wtvy.com
WATCH: City of Dothan Christmas Tree Lighting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 1. The event will take place at the Dothan Civic Center and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa in the Dothan Opera House following the...
wdhn.com
5th annual Whoville Celebration sees 20,000 downtown Enterprise visitors
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Thousands of people swarmed the streets of downtown Enterprise for the 5th annual Whoville Celebration. This event is Enterprise’s version of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”. Children and adults got to of course take a picture with Mr. cuddly...
Damage reported in Barbour County following overnight storms
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — There are reports of damage in Barbour County following a night of severe storms, according to the Eufaula Police Department. Minor residential damage was reported in city limits along with scattered damage reported in the county. Eufaula Police say injuries have not been observed as of now. “If you did […]
wdhn.com
An air ambulance is now based full time at Enterprise Municipal Airport
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A new era has gotten underway in critical care in the western Wiregrass. An air ambulance is now based at Enterprise Municipal Airport and is expected to save lives in serious car wrecks, and other health issues when seconds can mean the difference between life and death.
wdhn.com
Major power outages in north Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– Hundreds of people are without power in Coffee and Crenshaw County, per the South Alabama Electric Cooperative. As of 5:21 a.m., approximately 285 people are without power in north Coffee County. Around 376 people are without power in south Crenshaw County. Most Wiregrass counties are under...
wtvy.com
1 killed in Coffee County crash
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has died after an early Sunday morning crash, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Troopers say the crash happened on Alabama 51 near the 13-mile marker, approximately 12 miles northeast of New Brockton, in Coffee County. According to ALEA, 25-year-old Deanthony...
wdhn.com
Troy heading to Orlando Cure Bowl after big Sun Belt win
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans will be going to the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium in Orlando to play against Texas-San Antonio. According to a release on the Troy University Athletics website, the Cure Bowl is Troy’s ninth bowl game and will be the first since the 2018 Dollar General Bowl. The 2010 New Orleans Bowl was the Trojan’s first bowl game win.
wdhn.com
Hundreds celebrate 3rd annual Christmas at the Trail
KINSEY, Ala. (WDHN) — People took to the town of Kinsey on Sunday to visit Mr. Grinch and Santa Claus. The 3rd annual Kinsey Christmas at the Trail welcomed 18 vendors from across the Wiregrass to enjoy a day of family fun. “This is our third year and we...
wdhn.com
City contractor to begin sewer line work in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on sewer lines on multiple streets in Dothan. L&K Contracting plans to work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals from Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9, weather permitting. The following streets will be under construction:. Houston Street. North...
wdhn.com
“Clothes Closet” being held Saturday morning at old Coppinville Junior High School
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A beehive of activity at the old Coppinville Junior High School. From 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Enterprise City Schools will. hold its bi-annual Care Closet. Through community donations, there are plenty of clothes, shoes, and even toys. for families in need. If...
wdhn.com
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
wdhn.com
Goalposts become souvenirs after Troy’s championship win
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Troy Trojans got to celebrate their conference championship in a special way Saturday night. At home, as the clock struck zero and the Trojans took down the Chanticleers 45 to 26, off to the races went the fans. Fans took to the field and...
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 5; Troy in at No. 23
Alabama is No. 5 in the next-to-last AP College Football Poll, while Troy has entered the poll at No. 23. For Alabama, it’s a jump of one spot even though the Crimson Tide did not play on Saturday. Troy entered the poll following its Sun Belt Conference Championship victory over Coastal Carolina.
wdhn.com
Flu death toll on the rise in Alabama, 3 children dead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third child has now died from the flu in Alabama. New numbers just released that more than a dozen people overall have now died from the flu here in the state. In addition, the most recent influenza weekly report shows flu activity back on...
wdhn.com
Truck hydroplanes into ditch on Highway 52
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around 7:30 authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 52 East, near Cedar Springs Road. According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a pickup truck hydroplaned and spun around on the roadway. The truck crashed rear-first into a ditch and hit a tree.
wdhn.com
Morning accident claims the life of Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A morning crash has claimed the life of a Coffee County man after officials say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Officials say Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, of Elba was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.
