Florida State

More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
Even more sunshine to close out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few extra afternoon clouds bubbled up as expected Saturday, but Sunday should feature even more afternoon sunshine. High temperatures again surge back into the low-to-mid 80s. Gradually, more humidity is likely to build as we venture through a mainly dry and very warm week ahead.
News 6 morning team hosts 2022 Lake Eola tree lighting ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 morning team once again helped kick off the holidays in Central Florida by hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony Friday at Lake Eola. The ceremony took place at the downtown Orlando park starting at 7 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. This...
Dry, sunny and warm through the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing beautiful weather in Central Florida behind a front. Expect lots of sun from Friday into the weekend. As high-pressure continues to dominate behind the front, dry air continues to build in, meaning rain chances are out of the forecast through next week. Expect...
Ask Trooper Steve: Where do extra patrols come from during the holidays?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. “I recently got a pretty aggressive email from a viewer wondering why it’s possible for extra...

