Florida’s director of emergency management outlines hurricane recovery, federal assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season is officially over, but the impacts from Ian and Nicole will linger for years to come. Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s director of emergency management, sat down with anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to discuss the recovery process and the additional federal assistance on the way for Central Florida.
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes back over report about Disney’s Reedy Creek
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Friday pushed back against a published report that claimed state lawmakers were working to reverse a plan that would have stripped Disney of its ability to self-govern. The Financial Times article said Florida lawmakers were in the process of...
More warmth for the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a limited and very brief cooldown, temperatures will be be back on the rise through the weekend and into next week. Expect a few extra clouds to move in for Saturday afternoon, but a clearing trend will return for Saturday evening and overnight. [TRENDING: 2...
🎄 Ultimate 2022 Holiday Guide: County-by-county events in Central Florida
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA. – Holiday events are in full swing, and before you know it we will usher in a new year. No matter where you live around Central Florida, gather your family and friends and head out to enjoy an event near you. Click on your county below...
Even more sunshine to close out the weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – A few extra afternoon clouds bubbled up as expected Saturday, but Sunday should feature even more afternoon sunshine. High temperatures again surge back into the low-to-mid 80s. Gradually, more humidity is likely to build as we venture through a mainly dry and very warm week ahead.
News 6 morning team hosts 2022 Lake Eola tree lighting ceremony
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 morning team once again helped kick off the holidays in Central Florida by hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony Friday at Lake Eola. The ceremony took place at the downtown Orlando park starting at 7 p.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. This...
Dry, sunny and warm through the weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing beautiful weather in Central Florida behind a front. Expect lots of sun from Friday into the weekend. As high-pressure continues to dominate behind the front, dry air continues to build in, meaning rain chances are out of the forecast through next week. Expect...
Ask Trooper Steve: Where do extra patrols come from during the holidays?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. “I recently got a pretty aggressive email from a viewer wondering why it’s possible for extra...
