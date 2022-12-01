ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North City, IL

KMOV

St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
BERKELEY, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
KMOV

East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Effingham Radio

Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home

Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
ILLINOIS STATE
Dresden Enterprise

Local Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes

Local firefighters were kept busy these past few days responding to a variety of fires. The home of Robert Solomon, located at 214 Blooming Grove South of McKenzie in Weakley County, was destroyed by a late afternoon fire on Sunday, Nov. 20. After receiving a fire call at approximately 5:15...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
FOX2Now

How many people are on death row in Missouri?

MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70

Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties

There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
MISSOURI STATE

