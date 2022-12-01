Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
St. Louis Co. police investigate fatal shooting in Berkeley, Mo.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are investigating a homicide in the City of Berkeley. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Monterio Smith, of Larry Lane in Berkeley. According to the police department, the City of Berkeley received a call for a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested an O’Fallon woman for residential burglary and theft. Tia Beyers was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. No other details are available. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a car...
KMOV
St. Clair Co. 911 now has access to public transit surveillance cameras; intervened in domestic dispute
METRO EAST (KMOV) - St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers are now integrated with Metro Transit surveillance cameras. About two months ago, Metro Transit officials integrated its surveillance system with all four St. Clair County 911 dispatch centers to improve safety on Metro public transportation. Metro already has trained staff...
KMOV
East St. Louis sorority alumni host Breakfast with Santa
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Santa took a little time Saturday to visit children in the Metro-East. Santa made an appearance in East St. Louis with a little help from the alumni of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. The group hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa event at Mason Clark Middle...
Another fatal crash on one of St. Louis County’s most dangerous roads
A pedestrian was killed at the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Gray man wanted out of Illinois arrested after allegedly found with stolen vehicle
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Gray was arrested Thursday after police reported they found him in possession of a stolen vehicle. A release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states that Daniel Whited, 60, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property after deputies were tipped off to a possible […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man receives 18 year prison term for armed violence in Jefferson County Court
A 36-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed violence. Anthony J.G. Barnes had entered a guilty to the Class X charge in Jefferson County Court at Mt. Vernon in October and had been free on personal recognizance bond pending the Thursday sentencing hearing. Assistant...
KMOV
St. Louis City opens 24 hour warming shelters; St. Louis County offering services but experiencing difficulties
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Temperatures in the Metro are starting to drop, leaving concerns for those living on the streets. The City of St. Louis launched winter operations Thursday to help support unhoused neighbors during the winter season. The city’s Department of Human Services will continue to collaborate throughout the...
Effingham Radio
Five People Found Dead In Illinois Home
Police in Illinois are gathering more details after five people were found dead in a home this week. While conducting a wellness check on Wednesday, authorities entered the home by force and found the victims, which included two kids, ages four and six. The other three were adults and police also discovered a dead animal. It’s being called a domestic-related incident.
KMOV
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
Dresden Enterprise
Local Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes
Local firefighters were kept busy these past few days responding to a variety of fires. The home of Robert Solomon, located at 214 Blooming Grove South of McKenzie in Weakley County, was destroyed by a late afternoon fire on Sunday, Nov. 20. After receiving a fire call at approximately 5:15...
KMOV
St. Clair County chief public defender says office is overloaded with cases
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The chief public defender in St. Clair County, Cathy MacElroy, said the attorneys in her office are overloaded with cases. She’s filed a motion, telling judges that the office can’t take any new cases. “I’ve asked that they appoint private lawyers to these...
How many people are on death row in Missouri?
MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
wpsdlocal6.com
SSM Health Illinois offers free medication disposal kiosks in hospitals in Mt. Vernon, Centralia
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Looking for a way to properly dispose of old, unwanted medications? SSM Health Illinois now has MedDrop Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. The kiosks are provided in partnership with...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
The World’s Tallest Man in History Had Missouri & Illinois Ties
There's tall and then there's TALL. This is that 2nd one. It's the tallest man in recorded medical history and I've learned he has connections to both Missouri and Illinois. I had heard of Robert Wadlow and was probably even aware that he was declared the world's tallest man in recorded medical history. However, I did not know that he grew up in the St. Louis area and called Alton, Illinois home as Wikipedia confirms. Robert measured an incredible 8'11" and towered over everyone and everything as vintage video footage shows.
KMOV
St. Dominic High School cheering on alums Ream, Sargent on Team USA
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - They’re from the same hometown, went to the same high school, and played on the same club team. Josh Sargent, 22, and Tim Ream, 35, are making history as Team USA competes in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Tuesday, students at their alma mater,...
Comments / 0